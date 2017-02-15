President Koroma announces election date – March 7th 2018

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 15 February 2017

President Koroma has finally yielded to strong demands from civil society groups and the media for the 2018 elections date to be announced.

It is not clear as to why the president, who is not known for good decision making, has dithered and wasted time in making the announcement.

Critics say that by pushing back the constitutional deadline for the announcement, president Koroma had created unnecessary political tension and uncertainty in the country.

But what is now certainly clear, according to the president’s national radio broadcast is that local, constituency and presidential elections will all be held on the 7th of March 2018.

Constitutional lawyers say that this date is outside the mandated period set by the country’s constitution, which stipulates that presidential election must be held not later than three months after the end of the five-year term of the president.

President Koroma was sworn in on 23 November 2012, and his mandated term limit expires on the 23rd of February 2018. But presidential spokesman – Abdulai Bayraytay told reporters that the president’s announcement meets with the constitutional mandate.

It is highly unlikely that anyone will be mounting a legal challenge to prove the president wrong, which makes the argument about the deadline envelope somewhat academic.

According to president Koroma, the voter registration will now commence swiftly to ensure that everyone has the chance to cast their vote next year.

In 2011 the Sierra Leone National Electoral Commission (NEC) purchased 800 biometric machines worth a total of US$18.6 million, which were used at the 2012 elections.

But few weeks ago, the National Electoral Commission replaced most of the machines with new ones, claiming that they were faulty.

The new technology will ease some of the registration problems NEC faces, such as securing voter databases, said NEC information officer Albert Massaquoi in 2011.

“It will also make it easier and faster for NEC to replace voter’s cards for anyone who loses his or her own,” he told local journalists. “The new system will also discourage registration duplications or fraud. Your personal data will be kept in the system and you will not be able to register twice.”

Critics had since argued that the biometric system could fail, while others say they expect the modern technology to reduce or stop underage voting and reduce the percentage of invalid votes nationwide.

In his broadcast to the nation this morning, president Koroma made it clear that today’s announcement does not mark the beginning of election campaigning.

He said that the NEC will in due time be announcing a date for the start of campaigning, and called upon every citizen to help promote democracy in the country, by ensuring that campaigning and voting are free of violence and intimidation.

Both the ruling APC and the main opposition SLPP are now set to hold their respective national conference in the next few months, where they are expected to elect their presidential candidate.

It will be a tough fight in both camps. But the ruling APC is much more adept at stage managing its presidential candidate election than the opposition SLPP, whose passion for transparency and openness sometimes comes at a price.

After years of chaos and infighting, the opposition SLPP is finally at peace with itself and its executives and stakeholders are now planning to take the battle for the country’s parliament and State House to the ruling APC party.

There are at least twelve candidates vying for the presidential candidacy of the SLPP, with Julius Maada Bio, Alie Kabba, Kandeh Yumkella, John Benjamin, Alpha Timbo, Jonathan Tengbe, Munda Rogers, and Andrew Keili as the main contestants.

The ruling APC has a tough mountain to climb in electing its presidential candidate in August this year. The field is widely open to Joseph Kamara – the attorney general, John Sisay – the former chief executive of Sierra Rutile Ltd., Alpha Kanu – the former information minister, Minkailu Mansaray – the minister of mines, and at least six others.

You can listen to president Koroma’s radio broadcast here:

