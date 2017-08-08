Sierra Leone AYV TV live political debate

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 8 August 2017

Over 25 state institutions have failed to submit their financial statements for auditing. Millions of dollars cannot be accounted for over many years.

Does this refusal to submit financial statements undermine the economic rationalisation drive of government?

Does this breed paranoia around corruption? Where is the ACC?

Join Samuel Wise Bangura on AYV TV and Radio today Tuesday at 1pm as he discusses the implications of the act of refusal.

Tune in to channel 33 and FM 101.6 or log on to www.ayvnews.com or download the AYV Mobile App.

Send your comments to 099101333. © ayv.communications. directorate

