Sierra Leone’s Insight Magazine shines light on the country’s business and economic development  

Memuna Forna – Insight Publisher
Sierra Leone Telegraph: 13 August 2017
Since 2013, we have been Sierra Leone’s leading producer and publisher of quality business-to-business media. Our flagship publication – Insight, is the only magazine for those who do business in Sierra Leone.
We produce and publish compelling newsletters, brochures, presentations and reports for Sierra Leone’s leading organisations – both in print and across a range of digital and social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn etc, attracting hundreds of thousands of readers.
And we offer a range of innovative communications solutions to national and international institutions, who value the accuracy and integrity of our research-driven approach.
Please take a moment to read the latest issue of Insight magazine and let us know what we can do for your business. For more information, we can be contacted at info@ftinsight.net.
In this current issue of the Insight Magazine, you can read about how a Sierra Leonean firm is meeting the Hilton’s rigorous construction standards.
To read more, please click here:
Insight – the only magazine for those who do business in Sierra Leone.
Memuna Forna – Publisher (Photo)
Leave a Reply