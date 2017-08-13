Sierra Leone’s Insight Magazine shines light on the country’s business and economic development  

Memuna Forna – Insight Publisher

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 13 August 2017

Since 2013, we have been Sierra Leone’s leading producer and publisher of quality business-to-business media. Our flagship publication – Insight, is the only magazine for those who do business in Sierra Leone.

We produce and publish compelling newsletters, brochures, presentations and reports for Sierra Leone’s leading organisations – both in print and across a range of digital and social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn etc, attracting hundreds of thousands of readers.

And we offer a range of innovative communications solutions to national and international institutions, who value the accuracy and integrity of our research-driven approach.

Please take a moment to read the latest issue of Insight magazine and let us know what we can do for your business. For more information, we can be contacted at info@ftinsight.net.

In this current issue of the Insight Magazine, you can read about how a Sierra Leonean firm is meeting the Hilton’s rigorous construction standards.

To read more, please click here:

Insight – the only magazine for those who do business in Sierra Leone.

Memuna Forna – Publisher (Photo)

