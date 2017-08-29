I am deeply saddened and troubled by what happened to my party office in Freetown – Kamaraimba tells Sierra Leone Telegraph

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 29 August 2017

Mohammed Kamaraimba Mansaray – the leader and presidential candidate for Sierra Leone’s opposition Alliance Democratic Party (ADP) spoke this evening to the editor of the Sierra Leone Telegraph, after his party office in the central business district of Freetown was gutted by fire.

It is still not clear what caused the fire, but Mr Kamaraimba Mansaray (Photo) said he is under no illusion that the fire was politically motivated.

He told Mr Abdul Rashid Thomas that he is saddened to see the lengths people will go in Sierra Leone, simply to achieve their political objective, without any regard for possible loss of life or property.

Mr Kamaraimba Mansaray said that this is not the first time his property has been attacked by those seeking to derail his presidential ambition and fight to transform the country. He pointed out that his property was destroyed in Kambia and no one was brought to justice.

Addressing his supporters and well-wishers Mohammed Kamaraimba Mansaray said this:

“Fellow Sierra Leoneans, it is with a heavy heart that I send you this message following the sad event today, Tuesday August 29th 2017. The headquarter office of the Alliance Democratic Party (ADP) wax gutted in a fire.

“I know that all of you are in pain and feel at loss. But I want to assure you that all is not lost. In fact, my resolve to stand up for you and what is good for our country has been further strengthened by this despicable act.

“My heart goes out to the owner of the property that has been destroyed today, and I pray that God gives him the courage to bear the loss and makes provision for greater opportunities to come his way.

“You may think we are down today and have been rendered powerless by the hands of the wicked. But we must be strong and steadfast in our quest.

“We owe our existence to those Sierra Leoneans who may not be as lucky as we are to have the opportunity to stand up and fight for a better life and future, for them and generations yet unborn.

“We cannot give up now, because if we do, we would have wiped the ink of our dreams for a better Sierra Leone written on the new pages we have turned.

“We cannot afford to let our dreams die because of a single act of desperate wickedness by our detractors. We must rise above this as the phoenix and Keep our eyes on the sparrow.

“We owe that to all those poor Sierra Leoneans who lost their lives to the scourge of Ebola, when we could have saved them; those who we lost in the recent mudslide and flash flood, when we could have prevented their deaths.

“We cannot give up now. We have to fight and fight again till our last breath for a better Sierra Leone.

“As I write, I am on my way to Segbwema to attend a court sitting in a case I have no business with, but have been thrust into because of my sacrifice to the people of this nation. And God willing, I will emerge unscathed and we shall all triumph.

“This is the beginning of our walk to victory. And as the old adage – no pain no gain, says, we must bear the pain we are feeling now as the gain will be greater.”

Police in Freetown have started their investigations into the causes of the fire, and to determine who is responsible. Mr Kamaraimba Mansaray is not confident that the investigations will be conducted swiftly and objectively. It will be another whitewash, he told the Sierra Leone Telegraph.

