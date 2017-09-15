SLPP to choose leadership team 2018 for State House

Pastor Mohamed Sesay

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 15 September 2017

Today Friday 15th September 2017, marks the first step in the thousand miles journey of the main opposition Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP) to State House.

This day is decision making day. A day when the party will be electing its national officers that will form the think tank that will steer the buoyant ship of the party through the rocky seas of the coming elections. A step that will take the party right into State House come March 2018. That is if the right thing is done.

Delegates are on the ready to cast their votes with the hope that their respective favourite candidates will be chosen to be among Team 2018.

SLPP as a political party has gone through many difficulties since it lost the 2007 General Elections to the present ruling All Peoples Congress Party (APC). It had been knocked here and there with no respite from within and without.

There have been defections from the party, not because of anything that the party did, because those that defected were not patient enough to wait for a full ten years out of governance.

Some of those who left, felt sidelined by the new breed in the party, even though they themselves had served their time but never wanted to give chance to others

There have been numerous court cases initiated against the party to bring it down. But just like the real palm tree, the SLPP has stood the test of the times.

Court cases came and went, but amid all of these the party now stands victorious and has placed itself in the path to State House.

Delegates who will be electing the party’s national officers must realize that one false move will cost the party dearly. After this election, there will be none other before the March 2018 elections, so everything is at stake here.

As the Bible Scripture says, can two work together unless they be agreed?

Delegates must consider the fact that those they are going to elect must be individuals who can work together, but not people who will be at odds with each other until election day.

Mistakes of choosing people of unlike minds have taken place in the party in the past, and this caused a lot of problems for the party. Delegates must not allow history to repeat itself.

The position of Chairman and Leader of the party is very crucial. It is neither about tribe nor about region, but about the interest of the party.

God willing Retired Brigadier Julius Maada Bio will be elected flagbearer of the party to contest as presidential candidate.

Now who best will he work with to steer the SLPP ship to State House? It has to be somebody of like mind. It has to be somebody who can understand his every move; somebody who will advise but not be antagonistic with his decisions. More or less – somebody who will fully cooperate with him.

It must be the same for the other positions. If the mistakes are made now there will not be another chance to remedy them before the next elections.

So delegates must think who best will work with Julius Maada Bio as flagbearer and who best will seek the party’s interests.

Many party supporters are being emotional, but politics is not about emotions but about choosing the right people and putting them in the right places.

You may like somebody because you all came from the same area or are related somehow, but that must not be the overriding factor.

Right now it’s all about reaching State House and taking the staff of authority. Limiting yourselves as delegates to some simplistic ideas of region and all that, cannot be helpful for the party.

APC is watching the SLPP’s every move, so as you go to the polls for the party think and think again.

Editor's Note

kindly donate to our Freetown Flood Disaster Emergency Appeal. We’re raising £50000 to help victims of the massive flooding in Freetown, Sierra Leone, which took the lives of over one thousand people, with thousands now homeless.

Please go to our JustGiving Crowdfunding Page and help make it happen:

