Election results may not reflect the will of the people of Sierra Leone – says NGC and C4C

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 8 March 2018:
As confidence in the conduct of yesterday’s elections in Sierra Leone and the pending announcement of the results continue to wane, there are serious concerns the results – when they are announced, may be contested by opposition parties.
This is what the National Grand Coalition and the Coalition for Change parties said today in a joint statement:
“Sierra Leoneans went to the polls and cast their votes in a peaceful manner on 7 March 2018. However, the Coalition for Change (C4C) and the National Grand Coalition (NGC) have grave concerns that the results emerging will fail to reflect the will of the people of Sierra Leone.
“This would fall far short of the expectations the people of Sierra Leone had for this poll. The risk is that doubts about the credibility of this poll will translate into a lack of legitimacy for the next government, further undermining our development aspirations.
“Our own internal checks reveal that the process does not reflect anything close to free, fair, transparent and credible polls. Our concerns include the following:
1, In many instances, our party agents were prevented from witnessing the count. This is not the process we agreed to.
2, In some polling stations, scuffles and fracas led to the eviction of party agents, which stopped them from carrying out their legal duties. Furthermore, a climate of fear and intimidation pervaded many polling stations, further undermining the credibility of the elections.
3. To our surprise, two different Results Reconciliation Forms (RRFs) were used during the process. This discrepancy further undermines our faith in the process and we are investigating this matter.
“We call upon all those announcing provisional results to fully investigate and confirm the accuracy of these results, taking account of the risks of misinforming the public. We call upon the National Electoral Commission to fully address these issues prior to release of official results.
We also call upon local and international observers to take note of these concerns as they formulate their reports. We acknowledge the concerns expressed by our members and Sierra Leoneans in general and urge them to remain calm as we try to resolve these issues.”
For more information, please contact:
Lawrence Bolo Coker, Spokesperson, C4C, +232 77 240 529 / +232 79 676 663 pr@c4csalone.com
Dr Julius Spencer, Spokesperson, NGC, +232 76 601 174 spencerjulius55@yahoo.co.uk
Prayers for peace in Sierra Leone after the election results are given.
We in the Developed World watch with interest the Sierra Leone election. Will the people vote for more Corruption looking to the past, as it seems they have done. Looking at tradition before the candidate and more importantly the candidates manifesto.
The result will either alleviate or foster the Aid Fatigue the Developed World has. The Internet is telling the Developed World what is going on in Sierra Leone. The truth of the Ebola Funds is there for all to see. This was United Nations money. Money from every person on this planet. The Leaders of Sierra Leone have not respected the people of the World by not accounting for it properly. Why should they respect Sierra Leone?
The people of Sierra Leone suffered greatly and saved the World from Ebola and this writer has total respect for the Sierra Leonean people for the sacrifice and the gift they have given the World. The Leaders of Sierra Leone have failed their people because, by their actions, they have given the developed world further Aid Fatigue.
Who will suffer? The people in desperate need.
Sierra Leone needs a change of attitude. From the people up and an attitude change from the leaders down. We in the developed world will keep our money in our pockets until we see that change and invest elsewhere until we see meaningful change.
This vote is about whether the Sierra Leonean people are ready to join the developed world or wish to live in their traditional corrupt ways.
We will see. There is salvation for Sierra Leone but it will only come when Aid Fatigue is gone because the Leadership is not corrupt and is seen to be tackling corruption.
The International Obervers will make their judgement on whether they think the vote has been fair. This judgement will be on the Internet and we will all see what went on. If they have been bribed we will hear that on the Internet.
The World is watching as never before.
Let the results come out now; that is why people are flexing their muscles. NEC please do it now.
All three of their objections seem silly to me. If their agents were involved in physical altercations they were rightly made to leave.
Also, why should their agents be allowed to see the results before they are fully counted? I think it’s great what Sierra Leone is doing in being the first to have blockchain guaranteed elections.
You are leading the way, and hopefully we in the USA will be doing the same. Here, our Republican Party is doing everything in their power to legally (though unethically) prevent our citizens from voting. Mostly the elderly and minorities are affected by their measures. Good luck Sierra Leone!
We have not had any annoucement of results from Bo District – Why?
All I know is that we need peace in our country.
It is unacceptable for any political party to claim victory over another before the election results are officially announced. Politicians must ensure that they provide their supporters with accurate information, in order to avoid chaos when final results shall be announced by the National Electoral Commission.
I do hope the results will not stay long before their announcement. I do hope the processes is credible and auditable. International committees must guide in proper manner, how the elections were held in Sierra Leone and the results. The world is still watching us- how we play politics.
The NGC should wait until the final results are read before launching any protests. Many voters have alluded to how free and peaceful the elections process has been. It appears that the NGC are just disappointed with their poor performance.
This particular publication has made many bold claims regarding NGC, even claiming in the run up to the poll that they would gain 38%, SLPP 27% and APC just 25%.