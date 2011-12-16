Sierra Leone News

Congratulations on a newspaper of noble vision. I am interested to know if there is any possibility of a radical inclusion to your “politics, health, sports, economy” sections – yes EDUCATION.
As a `guest’ in Sierra Leone for over five years, I still seek a platform for honest reporting and updates on where and how the education system is at: e.g., constraints and possibilities. Look forward to hearing from you Mr Thomas.
Regards Dr Eleni Athinodorou