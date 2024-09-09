ACC reacts to report of the tribunal on the auditor-general and deputy auditor-general

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 9 September 2024:

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) wishes to inform the general public that it has received original copy of the Tribunal Report, relating to the Auditor-General, Mrs. Lara Taylor-Pearce and Deputy Auditor-General, Mr. Tamba Momoh, and has also taken careful note of the Recommendations contained therein.

Accordingly, the Commission further wishes to state that, it will give *deference* to the Parliament of Sierra Leone to carry out its constitutional role and mandate, and thereafter, the Commission will decide on the next steps, relating to the specific issues referred to it in the Report of 29th May, 2024.

In that regard, the ACC reassures the public of its continued resolve to address matters of accountability and corruption across all levels of society in Sierra Leone.