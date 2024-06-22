Africa’s financing gap continues to widen, says latest Mo Ibrahim Foundation report

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 22 June 2024:

The Mo Ibrahim Foundation has just released a new report covering a wide range of topics relating to the urgent issue of finance for Africa to achieve its development goals.

According to the latest figures, Africa’s financing gap continues to widen, leaving the continent’s development agenda behind.

The report found that the money to address this is largely there, and instead calls for a complete financing paradigm shift to accelerate progress on Africa’s development and climate goals, including a radical reboot of the current multilateral financial system, an African-owned growth and development model as well as reconciling development and climate goals to avoid a ‘crowding out’ effect.

Here are some highlights of the report:

Financing Africa: Where is the money?

TRILLIONS NEEDED BY 2030 Still a long way to go to implement Africa’s development frameworks Though highly variable, all figures point to substantial financial needs

Spotlight: The UN’s SDGs: where do we stand two-thirds through to 2030

Spotlight: The AU’s Agenda 2063: assessing the first decade of progress

CLIMATE: A COMPLEX FRAMEWORK, MAINLY UNDERFUNDED

Climate change might lead Africa‘s GDP to lose up to $50 billion per year by 2030 Between 2020-2030, Africa’s needs to fulfil its NDCs amount to $2.8 trillion Adaptation vs mitigation: in Africa, adaptation should get the lion’s share

Spotlight: Climate finance vs development finance: a crowding out effect?

External resources: better money, rather than just more money

ODA TO AFRICA: AROUND 10% OF THE CONTINENT’S TOTAL FINANCIAL RESOURCES Africa received over 28% of global ODA in 2022

10 countries capture nearly 50% of total ODA to the continent

Still main donors, DAC countries and multilaterals are slowly decreasing their support, while non-DAC countries are steadily increasing

Dormant ODA funds

Spotlight: Financial support conditions and modalities vary extensively Health and education remain the main priorities of ODA to Africa

Spotlight: Climate finance for Africa: at $29.5 billion in 2022, it covers less than 11% of estimated needs

AFRICA’S PUBLIC DEBT

THE MAIN CHALLENGE External public debt stock: tripled since 2009

Spotlight: Africa at risk of debt crisis due to servicing costs and structure Debt servicing: a growing burden Debt structure: its increasing complexity hinders relief options Among key challenges: high borrowing costs, punishing conditions and surcharges, default on partners’ commitments

FOREIGN DIRECT AND PORTFOLIO INVESTMENTS IN AFRICA

A COMBINED WORTH OF OVER $200 BILLION AS OF 2022

FDI in Africa: $45 billion in 2022 FPI in Africa: approximately $185 billion as of 2022 from G7 countries and China

Spotlight: African Stock Exchanges: only 2% of the global stock market capitalisation

AFRICAN RISK ASSESSMENT: THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM?

21 African countries have never received a sovereign risk rating Spotlight: Could coverage of the remaining 21 countries yield additional FDI? Only two African countries classified as “investment grade”

Is there a perception premium? Quis custodiet ipsos custodes?

Spotlight: The 2023 Nairobi Declaration: Africa’s leadership on debt, financing, and multilateral reforms Chapter 03. Domestic resources: unlocking Africa’s own financial resources

Spotlight: Financing Agenda 2063: at least 75% on average per country should come from domestic resources

PREVENTING LEAKAGES THROUGH ILLICIT FINANCIAL FLOWS

Africa loses up to $100 billion each year to IFFs

Better data and stronger capacity needed for tackling IFFs IFFs enablers are mostly, but not all, outside the continent

STRENGTHENING TAX SYSTEMS

Africa has the lowest government revenues of all world regions

Africa’s tax revenues relative to GDP: half that of OECD countries

LEVERAGING AFRICAN REMITTANCES, AFRICAN SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUNDS AND AFRICAN PENSION FUNDS

Africa accounts for 12.3% of global remittances, with nearly $100 billion in 2022 Africa’s sovereign wealth funds: an estimated combined worth of $120-130 billion, the lowest of any world region

With still less than 6% of its population over 60 years old, Africa’s pension funds remain relatively low

VALUING AFRICA’S ASSETS

Africa’s growing position in the world

Upgrading Africa’s place in global value chains

Spotlight: Regional markets and value chains are crucial

Monetising Africa’s green assets

Spotlight: Leveraging Africa’s natural resources wealth: governance is key

Spotlight: The 2023 Nairobi Declaration: Africa’s potential and ambition in green assets

CONCLUSION

THE MONEY IS THERE, WHAT IS NEEDED ARE BETTER PROCESSES AND STRONGER AFRICAN OWNERSHIP

You can read the full report here:

2024 Ibrahim Forum report – Financing Africa