Another political crisis in Sierra Leone as opposition APC suspends engagement with the Tripartite Committee

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 15 June 2024:

Sierra Leone’s main opposition All People’s Congress Party (APC) has announced it is suspending its membership and involvement in the Tripartite Committee established by the international community, in the wake of controversial presidential and general elections held in June 2023, which independent election monitors and observers say were significantly marred by irregularities, fraud and malpractice.

The purpose of the Tripartite Committee, which is made up of the ruling SLPP, the opposition APC, and the international community, is to investigate the country’s post-war elections – examine electoral laws, systems, and processes; and make recommendations that will prevent future rigging of elections.

The decision by the APC to suspend its engagement with the Tripartite Committee comes just weeks before the Committee is to publish its much anticipated report, which could decide the fate of the government.

In its statement published yesterday, 14 June 2024, the APC said: “You will recall that the APC outrightly rejected the 24th June 2023 multi-tier elections results but chose to participate in the October 2023 internationally moderated cross-party dialogue held at the Bintumani Hotal.

“This was a bid to foster peace, national cohesion, and to seek an amicable resolution to the then political impasse. Regrettably, the SLPP government has reneged on its promise to take the necessary steps to ensure the full implementation of the National Unity Agreement.

“Furthermore, the government has also aided and abetted the refusal by ECSL to release vital data and information needed by the Committee to be able to examine the final outcome of the June 24th 2023 elections, including the 60% announced results.”

Many have questioned the sincerity of the SLPP government and President Bio in establishing the Tripartite Committee. The decision of the APC to pull out of the investigation process will most certainly convince opposition supporters and those sitting on the fence, that the country’s electoral commission and the ruling party have something to hide.

APC’s statement also reads: “The terms of reference of the Tripartite Committee explicitly states under section 4(2) that the committee shall ‘request access to all relevant documents, records, and information necessary for the conduct of its examination’.

“This mandate unequivocally empowers the committee to demand all pertinent documents from the ECSL and all other EMBs to ensure a comprehensive review.

“However, despite our best efforts and interventions from development partners and friends of Sierra Leone, the ECSL has continued to obstruct the process by failing to produce the requested documents.

“The APC party would like to reiterate that demanding the ECSL Commissioners to release their polling station-level results, backed by the Results Reconciliation Forms (RRFs) to substantiate their announced figures, is critical to this review process.”

The decision of the APC to boycott the elections investigation comes following the visit of Senegal’s President Bassirou Diomaye Faye to Freetown, where he is believed to have conveyed the request by ECOWAS leaders to President Bio to ensure that the Tripartite Committee is allowed to complete its investigations with the full support of the government, including granting access to all documents and data relating to the June 2023 elections.

But the difficulty for the electoral commission is that the integrity of the polling station level results of the June 2023 elections have been significantly compromised, and in many stations – non-existent.

This leaves the tripartite committee with a serious dilemma in completing its report which is expected to be published by the end of this month.

One likely outcome of this latest political crisis in Sierra Leone is that the opposition APC may have to go to the Supreme Court, with monitoring and oversight from international Judges to obtain an order forcing the electoral commission to either publish all disaggregated polling station results or hand them over to the tripartite committee.