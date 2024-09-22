Applications open for the Ibrahim Leadership Fellowship  

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 22 September 2024:

Applications for the 2025 Ibrahim Leadership Fellowship are now open. The Ibrahim Leadership Fellowships are a 12-month programme designed to support the professional development of future African leaders.

The Fellowship programme invites emerging leaders from across Africa to apply to join the 2025 cohort of MIF Fellows and make the most of this opportunity.

The Ibrahim Leadership Fellowship is a flagship initiative of the Foundation that equips Fellows with technical and leadership skills and enables them to contribute directly to research and policy design at their host institutions.

Past MIF Fellows come from a wide range of backgrounds, including research and advisory work in economics, trade, development, peace studies and conflict resolution.

The programme aims to drive positive change and ignite innovation across Africa by providing the next generation of African leaders with practical work experience at renowned international institutions.

Fellows are hosted at the following institutions: the African Development Bank, the International Trade Centre and the United Economic Commission for Africa. Each of these institutions will host one individual, offering Fellows the opportunity to learn from and contribute to their senior management teams working across Africa.

In addition, the Fellows will receive tailored mentorship from global leaders in a diverse range of fields, gaining insights to help shape their personal leadership journeys.

This learning and growth opportunity includes a stipend of $100,000, allowing selected individuals to focus on their professional development without financial constraints. The Fellowship Programme is open to African mid-career professionals with a master’s degree and 7-10 years of relevant experience.

Key benefits of the Fellowship include:

Immersive and hands-on experience within influential African institutions

Direct mentorship from world leaders and issue experts

A platform to contribute to impactful projects and policies

Networking opportunities with influential individuals and organizations

A generous stipend of $100,000 to support living expenses during the Fellowship

Eligible candidates are invited to apply if they fulfil the following criteria:

Are a national of an African country

Have 7-10 years of relevant work experience

Hold a master’s degree

Are under the age of 40, or 45 for women with children

Note: Additional criteria set by the host organisations may apply. Please refer to individual specifications for further detail.