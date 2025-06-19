Bloom Bank Africa Sierra Leone appoints Oluwole Shodiyan as new managing director/chief executive officer

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 19 June 2025:

The Board of Directors of Bloom Bank Africa Sierra Leone Limited is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Oluwole Shodiyan as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank, effective June 12, 2025. He takes over from Mr. Ndubuisi Ejiofor.

Mr. Shodiyan (Photo above) is a banking professional with over 20 years of experience across corporate banking, credit, and relationship management. He has held leadership roles in both West and East Africa, including most recently serving as Managing Director of Guaranty Trust Bank, Uganda.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Accountancy from Ondo State University and a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Obafemi Awolowo University, Nigeria.

He is also an Associate Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and has attended professional development programs at institutions such as Lagos Business School, University of Michigan, and McKinsey.

The Board welcomes Mr. Shodiyan to Bloom Bank Africa Sierra Leone and looks forward to working with him to continue advancing the bank’s goals and delivering value to all stakeholders.