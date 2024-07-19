Blue or Green economy – How do people understand and measure it in Sierra Leone?

James Samba: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 19 July 2024:

The concept of “blue economy” and “green economy” is gaining global traction as frameworks for sustainable development. However, in Sierra Leone, much like in many other African countries, understanding and implementing these concepts remain challenging.

Understanding the Blue and Green Economy

The green economy aims to improve human well-being and social equity while significantly reducing environmental risks and ecological scarcities (UNEP, 2011). The blue economy, on the other hand, focuses specifically on the sustainable use of ocean, marine, and coastal resources, including eliminating sea pollution from water transport equipment (World Bank, 2017).

This holistic vision embraces economic growth when it is sustainable and does not damage other sectors. Like the green economy, the blue economy brings human well-being, social equity, and environmental sustainability into harmony.

However, transition plans in many developing countries, including Sierra Leone, often do not significantly alter the economic landscape. These plans tend to either maintain or intensify existing business practices. For instance, in Sierra Leone, the focus has been primarily on traditional industries such as mining and agriculture, with limited integration of sustainable practices. When driven by citizen participation, less conflict-generating activities as a result of these plans can lead to more sustainable and inclusive green economic growth (UNDP, 2018).

The Sierra Leone Context

Sierra Leone, with its rich coastal resources and vast natural landscapes, has significant potential for both blue and green economic activities. Yet, there is a clear gap in understanding and implementing these concepts. The lack of awareness and proper terminology hinders the progress toward sustainable development goals (SDGs) (Government of Sierra Leone, 2019).

In an exclusive interview, Dr Francis Kai-Kai, former Minister of Planning and Economic Development and a distinguished development expert, highlights this issue: “We need to demystify these terms. Our people are already engaged in activities that fall under blue and green economies, but without recognizing their contributions.” This disconnect underscores the need for better communication and education about these concepts.

Perspectives from Stakeholders

His Excellency, the President of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio, has been a vocal advocate for sustainable development. In a recent speech, he stated, “Our vision for Sierra Leone includes harnessing our natural resources responsibly. This means understanding and implementing the blue and green economy in a way that benefits all Sierra Leoneans.”

However, ordinary citizens often remain disconnected from these high-level discussions. Mary Kamara, a small-scale fisher from Tombo Village in the Western Rural District, shared her perspective: “We hear about these plans, but what does it mean for us? Will it change how we fish or where we fish?” This highlights the importance of involving local communities in the conversation and ensuring they understand the practical implications of these concepts.

Measuring the Green and Blue Economy in Sierra Leone

Measuring the presence and impact of green and blue economic activities in Sierra Leone is challenging. Traditional indicators developed elsewhere may not be suitable for the local context. Activities like tree planting and sustainable farming are not always linked to the broader green economy narrative, despite their contributions to sustainability (FAO, 2020).

Moreover, the country’s efforts to report on SDG implementation have been limited. The 2019 Voluntary National Review (VNR) highlighted progress in areas such as quality education, decent work, and economic growth but did not provide comprehensive data on sustainable development. This indicates a clear need for more extensive data collection and coordination mechanisms (Government of Sierra Leone, 2019).

Challenges and Opportunities

One of the significant challenges in Sierra Leone is the lack of a clear policy framework that defines and guides blue and green economic activities. The absence of localized indicators and the disconnect between on-ground activities and national development plans further complicate the situation.

Dr Kai-Kai emphasizes: “We must develop home-grown solutions and indicators that reflect our unique context. Only then can we truly measure and understand our progress.” This calls for a tailored approach that takes into account Sierra Leone’s specific environmental, social, and economic conditions.

Moving Forward

Going forward, it is crucial to localize green and blue economy concepts and the SDGs within the Sierra Leonean context. This includes incorporating these concepts into national development plans, establishing clear policies, and developing appropriate indicators for measuring progress. Additionally, the government should focus on educating citizens about how their activities contribute to the blue and green economy, thereby fostering greater participation and sustainable growth (UNDP, 2018).

President Bio’s call for responsible resource management aligns with this vision. “Our people are our greatest asset. By involving them in sustainable practices, we can ensure that our economic growth is both inclusive and environmentally friendly,” the president asserted.

Conclusion

While Sierra Leone has significant potential for developing a blue and green economy, much work remains to be done. By addressing the current gaps in understanding and measurement, and by fostering greater community participation, Sierra Leone can achieve more sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

About the Author

By James Momodu Dao Samba (Jnr). James is a Development Communications Professional and Commonwealth Scholar from the University of Sheffield, United Kingdom. In addition to his academic pursuits, he served as a valuable Graduate Teaching Assistant within the esteemed Graduate Teaching Engagement Team for the Department of Geography and is currently a communications consultant for Fambul Tok Sierra Leone and a UNV Volunteer for the United Nations Office for Partnerships in New York (Remote)