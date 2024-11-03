Fake diamond scandal in Sierra Leone sparks public outcry

Mackie M. Jalloh: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 3 November 2024:

In yet another disheartening twist for Sierra Leone’s natural resources management, the recent discovery of a stone believed to be diamond in Kerry Town has turned out to be nothing more than a worthless piece of rock.

The Ministry of Mines and Mineral Resources, alongside the National Minerals Agency (NMA) and the Sierra Leone Police (SLP), are facing public outrage and scrutiny after an announcement confirmed that the much-anticipated “diamond” was in fact a worthless stone.

This incident has reignited anger and mistrust among citizens, as it bears an uncanny resemblance to previous scandals involving supposed diamond discoveries that, upon further examination, turned out to be false.

On October 28, 2024, the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the SLP submitted the stone to the NMA for mineralogical testing. The CID had initially presented it as a potential diamond discovery made by Police Constable 13846 Ngaujah and two civilians, Yusuf Conteh and Mohamed Kamara.

The NMA, which used a Presidium Duotester—a device for measuring thermal conductivity to differentiate diamonds from other materials—concluded that the stone was not a diamond. The NMA’s findings left the police officer and claimants returning empty-handed, further fuelling frustrations across the nation.

The sequence of events surrounding this incident has raised serious questions about the professionalism and competence of all parties involved. The discovery, handling, and communication of this alleged diamond find have exposed glaring flaws within the country’s resource management systems.

Notably, the delay between the stone’s submission and the results of the examination has drawn criticism from citizens who feel that timely and transparent communication was severely lacking.

Similar incidents have occurred in Sierra Leone in the past, where individuals discovered what they believed to be diamonds, only for the stones to be dismissed as worthless after official examination.

These repeated episodes paint a troubling picture of mismanagement and incompetence in handling the nation’s natural resources. Many are left wondering why, with all the resources at its disposal, the Ministry of Mines and Mineral Resources continues to be plagued by these high-profile missteps.

The Ministry’s role in this debacle cannot be overlooked. Citizens are demanding accountability from top officials, including the Minister of Mines, who should be taking proactive steps to avoid such damaging incidents.

Critics argue that the Ministry has consistently failed to establish clear protocols for assessing and managing suspected diamond discoveries. This lack of structured process has not only led to repeated public disappointments but has also exposed the nation to reputational harm, especially within the global minerals market. (Photo above: Mines minister – Timothy Kabba)

Moreover, the involvement of the police raises additional concerns. Critics question why the CID would publicly present the stone without conducting preliminary tests, leaving many to suspect that due diligence was not performed before involving the NMA. The SLP’s premature handling of the case reflects a lack of coordination between government agencies and suggests that internal checks are either absent or insufficient.

The timing and manner of communication have also come under fire. Observers have noted that the announcement came after an unexplained delay, which has left the public questioning whether there were attempts to manipulate the narrative before the final release.

The Ministry, NMA, and SLP have all remained largely silent on why the verification process took several days, despite the availability of quick testing equipment. For citizens, this silence suggests a troubling disregard for transparency and fuels speculations of corruption or malpractice within these institutions.

Sierra Leoneans are demanding honest answers. Social media and radio talk shows have seen a flood of comments from frustrated citizens calling for reforms and more rigorous oversight of the mining sector.

Many argue that the recurring “diamond-turned-stone” incidents are not only damaging the nation’s international image but are also undermining public trust in government institutions. There is a growing call for independent investigations into these incidents to determine whether they result from mere incompetence or if there are deeper issues of corruption at play.

The NMA, for its part, has tried to shift the focus back to the importance of verifying mineral finds through official channels. But their statement urging citizens to rely on these official channels rings hollow to a populace that has lost faith in the very institutions that are supposed to serve them.

If the NMA and Ministry of Mines truly want to restore public trust, they must start by ensuring that these kinds of mishaps are prevented, and by providing transparent updates on the status of mineral discoveries.

This latest incident is a wake-up call for the government. Sierra Leone’s mineral wealth is a vital national asset, and the consistent mismanagement and mishandling of alleged diamond finds underscore the need for comprehensive reform. Without significant changes to how these resources are handled, Sierra Leone risks further damage to its global reputation, potential economic losses, and, most importantly, a widening rift between its citizens and the institutions meant to serve them.

In the face of growing public anger, the Ministry of Mines, NMA, and SLP need to own up to their failings, implement rigorous protocols, and work towards transparency.

Sierra Leoneans deserve more than vague assurances and incompetent handling of their nation’s natural wealth. They deserve accountable leadership and a government that values integrity, efficiency, and respect for its people’s expectations.

The “diamond-turned-stone” scandal is more than a case of mistaken mineral identity—it is a reflection of a broken system that requires immediate and meaningful reform.

