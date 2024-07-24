Freetown hospital wards submerged after heavy downpour

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 24 July 2024:

One person has been reported dead and several missing, after a multi-story property collapsed in the far west of Freetown, following heavy rains that are causing serious damage to property and risk to lives.

Prolonged heavy rains in Freetown is not new, though it has become far more unpredictable due to climate change.

But what cannot be disputed is the fact that decades of deforestation to make way for new housing settlements across the city’s Peninsular, have brought new challenges for the City Council.

With little enforcement of planning regulations by the ministry of lands, the chaotic and poor management of building construction in Freetown, have left culverts and gutters unable to cope with the deluge, along with tons of silts from the hilltops.

The wards in Freetown’s main hospital were submerged in water after several days of rain, leaving patients and staff in a quandary.

As questions are being asked by citizens as to who is responsible for the management and mitigation of issues and risks that are failing to protect against the destruction of properties and deaths during the rainy season, the Freetown City Council yesterday clarified its roles and responsibilities:

Drainage construction – Sierra Leone Roads Authority

Road maintenance – Sierra Leone Roads Authority

Land use planning – Ministry of Lands

Building permit issuance – Ministry of Lands

Water supply – Guma Valley Water Company

Sanitation – Freetown City Council

The Council says that it stands ready and willing to collaborate with, support and complement the work of ministries and departments.

Yesterday, the Freetown City Council held a roundtable meeting with various ministries and departments to discuss the crisis brought on by the heavy rains.

Following the meeting, Freetown Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr Said: “We had an extremely constructive meeting today with the Minister of Environment, Minister of Local Government and Community Affairs, Deputy Minister of Lands, NSCord ONS, DG NDMA, JFC RSLAF, DG SLRA and Chairman WARDC.

“All the stakeholders presented their perspectives on the reasons for the recent flooding and the actions being taken by their institutions to combat it. We discussed challenges around the lack of land use planning and ineffective building permit issuance, the build up of silt on the roads and gutters caused by deforestation, the inadequate size of existing storm water drainage, sanitation challenges due to lack of road access and more.

“We have planned joint institutional assessments of flood flashpoints in the coming days and will hold regular meetings in the light of the predictions of more heavy rain.”

Photo below: Freetown City Council’s clearing silt on roads yesterday.