Freetown launches third cohort of Bloomberg Youth Climate Action Fund

John Baimba Sesay: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 13 august 2026:

On International Youth Day, Wednesday 12 August, Mayor of Freetown and C40 Cities Co-Chair Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr launched the third cohort of the Bloomberg Youth Climate Action Fund 2.0. This initiative empowers young people to identify and implement solutions to the climate crisis.

The Fund was launched in 2024 by the Freetown City Council (FCC), Bloomberg Philanthropies, and United Cities and Local Governments (UCLG). It was established by Bloomberg Philanthropies following a 2023 conversation with Mayor Aki-Sawyerr on supporting young people in the Global South, particularly in Africa.

Speaking at the launch, which was attended by youth groups and FCC staff, Mayor Aki-Sawyerr underscored the critical role of young people in tackling climate change.

“The climate crisis is already impacting our communities, but young people are showing us that meaningful action can start at the local level. Planting trees, recycling, composting and other practical interventions can make a real difference. While Africa’s contribution to global emissions remains relatively low, our continent is among those experiencing some of the most severe impacts of climate change.”

Mayor Aki-Sawyerr expressed satisfaction that the initiative has now reached more young people across 300 cities. In Sierra Leone, participating cities include Freetown, Kenema, Karene, Bombali, Pujehun, Bonthe, Kambia and Kailahun.

The programme is open to young people aged 15 to 24. Applicants are required to submit projects that address specific environmental challenges and demonstrate potential for significant community impact.

Successful youth-led groups will receive microgrants ranging from US$1,000 to US$5,000 to implement innovative climate-action projects. Selected groups will also be required to submit comprehensive implementation plans outlining how the funds will be used.

The initiative aims to strengthen youth leadership and support locally driven solutions to environmental challenges, while encouraging young people to play a greater role in building climate-resilient communities.

About the author

John Baimba Sesay, Senior Communications Manager, Freetown Mayor’s Office.