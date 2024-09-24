Freetown Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr’s high-level engagements in New York

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 24 September 2024:

As part of her engagements at the UNGA Summit of the Future in New York, Mayor of Freetown and C40 Cities Co-Chair, Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, yesterday took centre stage in a high-level panel meeting with the Africa- Europe Women Leaders Network on the importance of multilateral action and financing in achieving global goals.

Also attending the meeting were the UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed, the Director-General of the World Trade Organization Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and former president of Liberia, Her Excellency Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and other global leaders.

Mayor Aki-Sawyerr also took part in the inaugural panel of the Hub Live series- Driving Ambition and Democratizing Climate Action, where she spoke about the leadership and actions necessary to keep the 1.5°C climate target within reach.

She highlighted Freetown’s efforts to tackle climate challenges through its Freetown The Tree Town initiative and innovative approaches to turning liquid waste into energy.

Aki-Sawyerr also took part in a panel discussion on empowering people living in informal settlements, where she shared Freetown City Council’s experiences in working with communities in Kroo Bay, Susan’s Bay and Moyiba.

She participated in the Mayors Migration Council Leadership Board’s annual meeting, which reviewed the achievements, challenges, and lessons from MMC’s 2020-2024 startup phase and approved the vision and strategic priorities for 2025-2030.