Fullah Progressive Union condemns ethnic profiling and harassment of Fullahs in Sierra Leone – OP ed

Mackie M. Jalloh: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 18 December 2024:

The Fullah Progressive Union (FPU) strongly denounces the wave of harassment, ethnic profiling, and wrongful detention of peaceful Fullah Sierra Leoneans, which began on Sunday, December 15, 2024, in Freetown and has now reportedly spread to Waterloo, Kono, and other parts of the country. (Photo above: Sierra Leone’s Vice President Juldeh Jalloh is Fullah).

These acts of targeting Fullahs as undocumented foreigners, leading to arbitrary arrests and detentions, represent a gross violation of human rights and an affront to Sierra Leone’s constitutional principles of equality, justice, and unity.

The FPU is deeply concerned that such systemic harassment undermines national cohesion and stokes unnecessary divisions among Sierra Leone’s diverse ethnic groups.

This shameful act of ethnic profiling threatens not only the dignity and safety of the Fullah community but also the democratic fabric of the nation.

Sierra Leone cannot afford to regress into discriminatory practices that marginalize its citizens based on ethnicity.

The Fullah community has long been an essential pillar of Sierra Leone’s socio-economic, political, and cultural development. Fullahs have worked in solidarity with other groups to build a united, peaceful, and prosperous nation. It is, therefore, appalling and unacceptable for any group to face unwarranted discrimination and insecurity in their homeland.

The FPU unequivocally calls on the government and security forces to:

Immediately halt all acts of harassment and unlawful detention of Fullahs or any other group based on ethnicity.

Uphold the rule of law and treat all citizens with fairness, dignity, and respect.

Launch an independent investigation into these arrests, holding accountable any individuals or officials involved in this injustice.

We demand that the government publicly reaffirm its commitment to safeguarding the rights of all citizens and ensuring equal treatment under the law. Acts of discrimination and harassment are direct threats to Sierra Leone’s unity and progress.

The FPU stands firm in solidarity with the Fullah community and all Sierra Leoneans who value justice, equality, and peace. Sierra Leone must not allow injustice to tear apart its hard-earned unity.