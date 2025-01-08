In Sierra Leone – Lawyer withdraws representation for Hawa Hunt following her arrest

Bernice Bangura: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 08 January 2025:

The legal representation of Hawa Hunt, a contestant on the reality show “House of Stars,” has taken a dramatic turn after her lawyer withdrew from the case following accusations from Hunt’s daughter.

Hunt was arrested live on television on December 22nd, 2024, for allegedly making disparaging remarks about President Bio and First Lady Fatima Bio during the recent election campaign.

Her arrest sparked immediate controversy, with many questioning the timing and its potential political motivations, especially following Admire Bio’s appearance on the show the previous day.

Initially, a lawyer offered to represent Hunt pro bono. According to a statement released by the lawyer, they successfully secured bail for Hunt last Thursday, subject to two conditions: surrendering her Sierra Leonean and Canadian passports, which she complied with, and providing two sureties with properties in Freetown’s central business district.

Despite efforts to meet the bail conditions, Hunt was unable to secure the necessary sureties. Amidst this, Hunt’s management team reportedly indicated they were bringing in other lawyers.

The original lawyer stated that Hunt refused to accept other representation, even though they did not object to additional legal counsel.

The situation escalated when the lawyer received an abusive Facebook Messenger call from Hunt’s daughter in Canada, accusing them of colluding with authorities to kidnap Hunt and orchestrating a scam with the police. Citing threats to their professional integrity, the lawyer immediately withdrew their representation and informed the police.

To their “shock and dismay,” the lawyer later learned that Hunt had been charged to court and remanded in custody. The lawyer expressed well wishes to Hunt and her new legal team. They also noted that Hunt was “traumatized” and “remorseful” about the incident.

Kings Empire, the organizers of “House of Stars,” had previously stated that Hunt would have five days to return to the show after her investigation, excluding Christmas and Boxing Day. This deadline expired on December 31st, 2024, and Hunt has now been disqualified from the competition.

Source: 40 Acres Canada