Ing. Trudy Morgan: A leader who transformed Sierra Leone’s engineering landscape

Dr Doma: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 26 June 2024:

Ing. Trudy Morgan’s presidency of the Sierra Leone Institution of Engineers (SLIE) marks a significant chapter in the institution’s history.

Elected in June 2020, during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic, she has led SLIE through two consecutive terms, concluding her leadership in 2024.

Her tenure is notable for its focus on transparency, modernization, and professional development within the engineering community.

Ing. Trudy Morgan is the first female President of the Sierra Leone Institution of Engineers and also made history by seating in that presidency chair when SLIE turned 50 becoming SLIE’s golden jubilee President.

Ing. Morgan’s approach to leadership brought a fresh perspective to SLIE.

She revitalized the organization’s communication by reintroducing the newsletter, which played a crucial role in enhancing members’ engagement and information sharing.

One of her key initiatives, the Young Engineers Corps, became a vital platform for supporting and mentoring emerging engineers, demonstrating her commitment to fostering new talent.

Her ability to connect with and inspire young engineers has been widely recognized.

Ing. Morgan supported initiatives aimed at increasing participation from underrepresented groups, including the Girls in Engineering and Women in Engineering programs.

Her colleagues praised her for creating opportunities that encouraged active involvement in the engineering profession.

Legislative advocacy was another important aspect of Ing. Morgan’s presidency.

She played a significant role in supporting the passage of the Professional Engineering Regulatory Council (PERC) Act.

This legislation established a framework for regulating the engineering profession in Sierra Leone, which has been crucial in raising the standards and accountability of engineers across the country.

Ing. Morgan also focused on creating practical learning opportunities for engineering students.

Her collaboration with Engineers Without Borders – Denmark provided valuable internships, which equipped students with essential skills and international exposure.

These initiatives have been instrumental in preparing young engineers for the professional world.

Reflecting on her leadership, Ing. Hafsatu Rakie Sesay highlighted Ing. Morgan’s success in increasing both membership and participation within SLIE.

Ing. Morgan’s efforts to engage with engineers across Sierra Leone through regional tours and forums underscored her commitment to inclusivity and addressing the concerns of her peers directly.

Ing. Morgan’s presidency also saw significant contributions to professional development.

Her work with the Africa Catalyst Programme, supported by the Royal Academy of Engineering, helped over 100 young engineers acquire the soft skills needed for their careers.

This program effectively bridged the gap between academic training and professional requirements, aiding graduates in their transition to the job market.

Her outreach to young girls through initiatives like The Saturday Club demonstrated her dedication to broadening access to the engineering field.

By encouraging girls to engage with engineering concepts early on, Ing. Morgan helped to foster an inclusive environment and inspire future generations.

As Ing. Morgan’s presidency comes to a close, her impact on SLIE is clear. She has laid a strong foundation for continued growth and professional excellence.

Her tenure exemplifies effective leadership, characterized by a commitment to transparency, professional development, and inclusivity, setting a precedent for future leaders in Sierra Leone’s engineering sector.

In summary, Ing. Trudy Morgan’s leadership of the SLIE has been marked by significant advancements in communication, regulatory frameworks, and professional development.

Her contributions have modernized the institution and created pathways for future growth, demonstrating the critical role of inclusive and innovative leadership in the engineering profession.