Journalism in Sierra Leone is at its lowest ebb

Alpha Amadu Jalloh: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 4 February 2025:

Journalism in Sierra Leone at a Crossroads. I see splashed all over the media in Sierra Leone a narrative that should have long been buried, a narrative where journalistic integrity is sacrificed at the altar of sensationalism and self-interest.

I once shared these concerns with Mr. Ahmed Sahid Nasralla (Photo above), President of the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ), cautioning that many in the profession have lost sight of their sacred duty to inform, educate, and hold power accountable.

Today, as headlines continue to trumpet the dubious exploits of figures like Agnes Bio, whose questionable credibility casts a dark shadow over our nation. I feel compelled to speak out again.

It is time to address how far journalism in Sierra Leone has strayed from its noble path and what must be done to reclaim its honor.

The current state of our media is deeply troubling. There is a growing trend among some journalists to pander to those in power by fabricating or exaggerating stories, thereby trading their hard-earned pride for what can only be described as transient gains, a phenomenon I refer to as “KOKO YEBE.”

Sensational headlines touting that Agnes Bio is somehow a positive influence on our youth are not only misleading; they are an affront to every Sierra Leonean who believes in truth and accountability.

How can a person whose actions, along with those of her family, have brought our national reputation into disrepute be elevated as a role model?

Such stories are symptomatic of a media landscape where loyalty to power and the lure of profit have corroded the ethical foundations of journalism.

Journalists are meant to be the watchdogs of society, the vigilant sentinels who expose corruption, injustices, and the mismanagement that gnaws at the very fabric of our communities.

Our forebears, including revered figures like the late Olu Gordon, Foday Kandeh, and Pius Forays, embodied the spirit of courage and accountability that once defined our press. Their legacies remind all journalism that it is not merely a profession but a public trust.

Yet today, too many of our colleagues seem content to exchange that trust for personal gain, reducing their work to a shallow exercise in clickbait and market-driven sensationalism. This betrayal of their calling has, over time, tainted the noble craft of journalism and discredited the role of the media as the fourth estate.

What pains me the most is not that the majority of journalists have compromised their standards, it is that a few bad apples have tainted the entire barrel. These “rotten eggs” have brought the lofty ideals of this noble profession down to what can only be described as the gutter, where stories are peddled without regard for truth or consequence.

In the process, organizations like the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists, once seen as the vanguards of press freedom and ethical journalism, have become little more than a “toothless bulldog” a feeble institution unable or unwilling to police itself and protect the public interest. When the gatekeepers of our information fail in their duty, every citizen pays the price.

The implications of this decline extend far beyond the realm of media ethics. Sierra Leone today is grappling with a host of serious issues: a deteriorating public health infrastructure, crumbling roads, unreliable electricity, and failing educational systems.

Amidst these real challenges, our media has often chosen to focus on trivial or even fabricated stories, thereby distracting the nation from the substantive problems that demand urgent attention.

One glaring example is the recent barrage of reports on drug sagas, a series of sensationalized headlines that have done little more than mask the deeper, systemic issues that our country faces. These stories, designed to capture fleeting public attention, serve primarily as diversions from the lack of accountability and transparency at the highest levels of power.

This strategy of distraction is further compounded by a media landscape that is increasingly driven by the imperatives of “brown envelope journalism” over the imperatives of public service.

In an age where generating ad revenue and securing clicks have become the ultimate benchmarks of success, many journalists have abandoned their investigative rigor in favor of reporting that is both shallow and misleading.

Instead of shedding light on critical issues such as human rights violations, corruption in government, or the contentious details of the anti-terrorist bill, media outlets have often opted for narratives that paint a false picture of progress, such as the much hyped, yet unfounded, announcement of a financial agreement with the European Union.

Such stories, while superficially appealing, do nothing to address the underlying challenges facing our nation.

The impact of these practices on our youth cannot be overstated. The younger generation, ideally the recipients of honest, empowering journalism that inspires them to shape a better future, are instead bombarded with distorted representations of what it means to be influential or successful.

When public figures like Agnes Bio (Photo above: Daughter of President Bio) are uncritically portrayed as heroes, despite the considerable damage they have inflicted on our society, the message sent to our youth is dangerously misguided. It suggests that notoriety and the favor of the powerful are the true measures of success, rather than hard work, integrity, and a commitment to the public good.

This distortion not only undermines the potential of our future leaders but also erodes the moral compass of our society at large.

However, it is important to acknowledge that not all is lost. There are still journalists in Sierra Leone who remain true to the mission of reporting the truth, regardless of the cost. These brave individuals continue to shine a light on the issues that truly matter, often at great personal risk.

Their work stands as a testament to what journalism can be when it is practiced with integrity and a steadfast commitment to accountability. Yet, their voices are increasingly drowned out by a cacophony of noise generated by those more interested in sensationalism than in substance.

Until the media industry as a whole reclaims its duty to serve the public interest, every headline that panders to power and distorts the truth is a blow to the credibility of our entire profession.

To rebuild the trust that has been so severely eroded, a profound internal reform within our media institutions is urgently needed. Journalists must return to the foundational values of their craft truth, integrity, and accountability and put these principles above all else.

This is not merely a call to individual journalists; it is a call to all media houses to work together in establishing a culture that prizes ethical reporting over the pursuit of quick profits.

Collaboration among reputable newspapers and broadcast outlets could pave the way for the creation of a unified, resilient front, one that stands firm against the pressures of sensationalism and political manipulation.

Only through such a concerted effort can we hope to restore journalism to its rightful place as the guardian of public truth.

Moreover, professional bodies like the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists must take decisive action to enforce ethical standards within the profession. It is no longer acceptable for these organizations to overlook or even tacitly endorse practices that have degraded the quality of journalism.

They must lead by example, rigorously vetting members, condemning sensationalist practices, and ensuring that those who choose “brown envelope journalism”over principle are held accountable for their actions.

This is not about stifling the freedom of the press, it is about preserving its honor and ensuring that journalism remains a force for good in our society.

At its heart, the current crisis in Sierra Leone’s media reflects a broader societal malaise, a disconnection from values that once bound our communities together.

It is a call to action for every journalist to remember that their work is not a commodity to be bought and sold but a sacred trust bestowed upon those who dare to seek the truth.

As we face an uncertain future, fraught with challenges both old and new, the role of the media in informing, educating, and empowering the people has never been more critical.

Let this op-ed serve as both a lament and a rallying cry. I implore all journalists in Sierra Leone to re-examine their purpose, to cast aside the temptations of sensationalism and fleeting profit, and to embrace once more the noble ideals that defined our profession in its heyday.

Our country and indeed, our youth deserve nothing less than a media that is brave, honest, and unyielding in its pursuit of the truth. The time for complacency is over.

Until those who have taken up the mantle of journalism commit themselves to the highest standards of ethical reporting, your headlines will continue to mislead, your stories will continue to distract, and our nation will continue to suffer in silence.

You must honor the legacy of those great journalistic figures who came before you by rising to the challenge today.

The future of Sierra Leone depends on an informed, engaged, and critically thinking citizenry. That future can only be built on the foundation of a media that stands for truth and integrity. It is time to reclaim the honor of your craft and restore journalism as a true public service in the service of Sierra Leone.

The road ahead will not be easy, but it is a journey we must embark on together.

Every day that passes without a commitment to ethical journalism is another day that our society is left in the dark. Let us, therefore resolve to reforge the profession into one that not only informs but also uplifts, one that does not shy away from the hard truths that our nation faces, but confronts them head-on. Only then can we hope to restore the dignity of journalism and, by extension, the hope of our people.