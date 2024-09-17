Multi-story building collapse in Freetown raising questions about corruption and regulatory Failures  

Mackie M. Jalloh: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 17 September 2024:

In yet another grim reminder of Sierra Leone’s growing building safety crisis, a seven-story structure on Shell Bai Bureh Road in Freetown crumbled to the ground yesterday, Monday, 16th September 2024, leaving dozens trapped underneath the rubble and several feared dead.

The building, owned by a non-resident businessman known as Bailor Barrie, was a hub for both residential and commercial activity. What should have been a typical day turned into a scene of devastation as panicked survivors scrambled to safety, and rescue teams launched a desperate search for those still buried beneath the wreckage.

While the exact cause of the collapse is under investigation, early reports point to structural weaknesses, and this incident is far from isolated. A growing trend of poorly constructed buildings collapsing in Sierra Leone has laid bare a culture of systemic corruption, negligence, and incompetence across key government agencies.

The Ministry of Lands, Freetown City Council, National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA), Ministry of Trade, and the Standards Bureau — all of which are responsible for regulating construction standards, are now under fire for their failure to uphold basic building safety regulations.

A Crisis Born of Neglect and Corruption

The collapse of this building is part of a broader trend that has plagued Sierra Leone for years. Rapid urbanization, fuelled by unregulated construction practices, has created a deadly environment where buildings are being erected without regard for safety standards.

Recent investigations have exposed the widespread use of substandard materials in construction —weak concrete, rusting steel, and poor-quality cement — leading to the structural failure of buildings across the country.

Experts have repeatedly raised the alarm, but government agencies, mired in corruption and negligence, have failed to act.

At the heart of this crisis is the Ministry of Lands, Housing, and Country Planning. Tasked with overseeing land use and ensuring proper construction practices, the ministry has instead been complicit in the rise of unsafe buildings.

It has been widely reported that building construction permits are issued without adequate inspection, often after bribes are paid. This has allowed unqualified contractors to build in dangerous locations, with little oversight or adherence to safety standards.

The Freetown City Council is equally culpable. Charged with urban planning and construction oversight, the council has repeatedly turned a blind eye to violations of building codes. Inspections that should be mandatory are often skipped, or at best, done hastily and without thorough examination. Corruption is rampant within the council, allowing developers to bypass regulations in exchange for financial incentives. As a result, entire neighbourhoods are dotted with unsafe buildings, placing thousands of lives at risk.

Regulatory Bodies Failing the Public

The National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA), which is responsible for disaster prevention and mitigation, has largely been reactive rather than proactive. While the agency has mobilized in the wake of the Shell Road collapse, its role in preventing such disasters is severely lacking. Its failure to enforce stringent building codes, conduct routine checks, and hold violators accountable has rendered it ineffective in safeguarding public safety.

The Ministry of Trade and the Standards Bureau also share in the blame. These agencies are responsible for ensuring that construction materials meet certain standards before they are sold in the market. However, the influx of substandard materials has gone unchecked, fuelling a construction industry that cuts corners for profit. The availability of weak cement and low-grade steel is a direct result of the government’s failure to regulate and monitor the quality of products entering the construction supply chain.

Public Outcry: Demanding Accountability

This latest disaster has sparked widespread outrage among Freetown residents. For far too long, Sierra Leoneans have been forced to live in fear of the buildings around them, knowing that their safety is being compromised by corruption at the highest levels. The public is now demanding accountability from the very institutions that have failed them.

“This is no accident. This is negligence at its worst,” said one eyewitness at the scene of the collapse yesterday. “How many more buildings need to fall before these officials are held accountable? People are dying because of their greed.”

Criticism of the government’s handling of construction regulation has reached a boiling point, with citizens calling for an independent investigation into the agencies responsible for building oversight. Activists and advocacy groups are demanding a complete overhaul of the Ministry of Lands, Freetown City Council, NDMA, and the Standards Bureau. They are also pushing for stricter laws governing construction practices, stiffer penalties for violators, and transparency in the approval process for building permits.

A Call for Urgent Reforms

The Shell Road building collapse is a stark reminder of the consequences of unchecked corruption and inadequate governance. It serves as a warning that without immediate reforms, more lives will be lost to preventable disasters.

Sierra Leone cannot afford to continue down this path of destruction, where profits and political connections are prioritized over human life.

The government must take immediate steps to enforce existing building codes, conduct independent audits of construction sites, and hold those responsible for regulatory failures accountable.

This disaster is not just about one building collapse, it is a reflection of the broader crisis that has taken root in Sierra Leone’s governance system. Only through swift and decisive action can the country begin to restore public confidence and ensure the safety of its citizens.

As the rescue operation continues, and the country mourns the victims of yet another preventable tragedy, the question remains: Will the government finally heed the calls for reform, or will these disasters continue to claim innocent lives?