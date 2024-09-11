NRM demands APC Leadership adhere to 2022 Constitution or face serious repercussions

Mackie M. Jalloh: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 11 September 2024:

Sierra Leone’s main opposition All People’s Congress’s faction – the National Reformation Movement (NRM), is taking a firm stand against the leadership of the All People’s Congress (APC), demanding strict adherence to the party’s 2022 Constitution.

This strong warning comes amid growing concerns about internal governance and constitutional compliance within the APC.

In a recent statement, the NRM, known for its advocacy for internal reforms within the APC, emphasized the critical need for unity and constitutional integrity to prevent escalating conflicts and potential legal disputes.

The statement, released by NRM Chairman Ing. Philip Milo Kamara, underscored the NRM’s commitment to upholding the party’s constitutional mandates, particularly those outlined in section 47(a and b(iv)).

These provisions require the party leader and deputy leader to resign within six months after the Electoral Commission of Sierra Leone (ECSL) announces election results, irrespective of ongoing court petitions.

“The APC 2022 Constitution is explicit and must be followed meticulously,” the NRM declared. “This Constitution represents the culmination of our extensive efforts and reform advocacy. We cannot and will not tolerate any attempts to undermine or ignore these crucial changes.”

The NRM’s statement reflects its dedication to ensuring both electoral fairness and constitutional adherence, warning that non-compliance could lead to further electoral injustices.

The movement called on all APC members and stakeholders to respect legal and democratic norms, and to contribute to ongoing efforts for internal peace and cohesion within the party.

In addition to constitutional concerns, the NRM voiced alarm over the rise of hate speech propagated by certain bloggers and public figures. This divisive rhetoric, according to the NRM, is deepening existing fractures within the APC and obstructing the party’s capacity to present a unified opposition in upcoming elections.

“The route to electoral success demands unity and respect for our Constitution,” the NRM stated.

“We urge all party members to uphold democratic values and foster messages of reconciliation. A fragmented party cannot effectively lead, and our collective strength lies in our ability to unite and pursue our shared objectives.”

The NRM’s warning signals a pivotal moment for the APC as it navigates a period of reflection and potential reorganization.

The movement’s call for unwavering adherence to the party’s Constitution and a focus on internal unity will likely influence the APC’s strategic direction and internal dynamics moving forward.