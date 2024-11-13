Octopus Energy and Idris Elba kick off Sierra Leone’s first wind farm

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 13 November 2024:

Octopus Energy’s generation arm, in partnership with Idris Elba, has kicked off its first renewables project in Africa, a pioneering wind farm on Sherbro Island in Sierra Leone.

The company announced this milestone at this year’s World Climate Conference (COP29) which is currently taking place in Baku, Azerbaijan, and brings together governments, businesses and other stakeholders to negotiate global climate strategies and policies.

Octopus has submitted detailed plans to Sierra Leone’s government. The company is aiming to start construction of the wind farm – up to five turbines, complete with solar panels and battery storage – next year.

The wind farm will be located close to Bonthe, the island’s main town and hub of energy consumption, with land lease talks underway. Once completed, it will generate clean power for around 2,000 homes on the island annually.

With only 5% of rural Sierra Leone having access to electricity, this project will be a game-changer, boosting the local economy like the fishing industry, as well as powering schools, medical facilities and e-motorbikes.

The partners are creating new green jobs, and will team up with local universities to train young people in renewables and offer employment opportunities to maintain the wind farm.

Their aim is to build new industries and future-proofed skilled jobs for the next generation of Sierra Leoneans – where 42% of the population is under 15 years-old. The jobs ripple effect will extend beyond the island, across roads paving, shipping and more.

The wind farm will provide crucial data on local wind patterns and energy usage, helping unlock further renewable investments across Sierra Leone in the future. This project is set to be the first of many, as the partners look to scale renewables in the country. (Photo above: Harnessing the power of wind energy in Tanzania).

It aligns with Sierra Leone’s ambitious target of making 85% of its electricity renewable by 2030. On Sherbro Island in particular, the need for clean energy to tackle climate change is an urgent one, as the island is vulnerable to rising sea levels and intense rainfall.

Idris Elba said: “I’m incredibly proud of the partnership and progress we’ve made on the Sherbro Island wind farm project with Octopus Energy since our announcement at COP28. We’re building not just a wind farm, but a foundation for sustainable growth and energy independence in Sierra Leone. With the turbines scheduled for installation next year, it’ll stand as a powerful testament to our commitment to a cleaner, greener future for Sierra Leone and beyond.”

Zoisa North-Bond, CEO of Octopus Energy Generation, said: “Kicking off our first renewables project in Africa on Sherbro Island in Sierra Leone is a significant milestone. The wind farm – the country’s first – will expand energy access, generating clean power and job opportunities in the local economy and community. The insights we’ll gain will provide a blueprint to scale even more wind and solar farms in the future. Partnering with Idris and his team, we’re committed to being part of Sierra Leone’s journey as a renewables leader – and this is just the beginning.”

About Octopus Energy Generation

Octopus Energy Generation is driving the renewable energy agenda and building green power for the future. It is reshaping the market by leading the transition to a cleaner, greener future through renewable projects connected more deeply to customers and businesses.

As one of Europe’s largest specialist renewables investors, it manages 3.7 GW of green energy projects like wind and solar farms in over 15 countries, worth £7bn ($9bn). These generate enough green power for 2.4 million homes every year – the equivalent of taking over 1 million petrol cars off the road.

Octopus comes up with innovative tech-enabled products to change ingrained thinking about energy, positively influence the net zero economy and deliver cheaper energy for customers. This includes the ‘Fan Club’, a world-first tariff providing discounted energy to people living near wind turbines when it’s windy, which has seen 36,000+ requests for local wind turbines, and Winder (Tinder for Wind), Octopus’ tech platform to speed up new turbines development driven by community demand. For more information, check out our website.

Octopus Energy is a global clean energy tech business, driving the affordable, green energy system of the future. Under its own retail brand, Octopus delivers world-class customer service and cutting edge energy products to 7.8 million households globally. Its operations span 18 countries and the entire energy value chain. The group invests in, builds and flexibly manages renewable energy, operating a £7 billion portfolio of projects.

Octopus has licensed its advanced data and machine learning platform, Kraken, to support over 54 million customer accounts worldwide through licensing deals with companies such as EDF, E.ON and Origin Energy. Kraken enables Octopus to drive the electrification of heat and transport through smart tariffs and innovative cleantech. Backed by pension funds, investors and energy giants, Octopus Energy Group businesses deliver cheaper, greener energy and cutting-edge tech to countries and customers worldwide. For more information, check out our website.