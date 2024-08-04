President Julius Maada Bio is not the transformative leader he claims to be

Alpha Amadu Jalloh: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 4 August 2024:

Since assuming office in 2018 to date, President Bio has presented himself as a beacon of change and development for Sierra Leone. His elections campaign was buoyed by promises of progressive policies and transformative projects that aimed to uplift the nation from its entrenched challenges.

However, as his presidency has unfolded, it has become increasingly clear that the lofty ambitions of his administration have been overshadowed by a series of unfulfilled promises and ineffective implementation. This has led to disillusion, as questions are now being asked as to whether President Bio truly represents the transformative leadership the people of Sierra Leone desire.

One of the most glaring issues of the Bio presidency is his apparent obsession with seeking praise and attention rather than focusing on substantive, long-term improvements for the country.

While self-promotion is not unique to any political leader, the extent to which President Bio seems to prioritize personal accolades over genuine progress is troubling. Transformative leadership requires a commitment to solving systemic problems and meeting the basic needs of the population, yet this seems to be a secondary concern for the current administration.

The Free Education initiative, a cornerstone of Bio’s campaign, is a prime example of the current disconnect in Sierra Leone. Initially lauded as a groundbreaking move towards educational reform, the program has been plagued by serious shortcomings. The lack of adequate teachers and overcrowded classrooms are critical issues that have undermined the effectiveness of the initiative.

Teachers, many of whom are volunteers hoping for eventual inclusion in the paid system, face a myriad of challenges including insufficient training and lack of motivation. This has created a situation where the promise of free education is overshadowed by the practical difficulties of its execution.

Similarly, agricultural projects like the Tumabum farm were launched with considerable fanfare, promising to revolutionize the sector and provide economic opportunities. Yet, the reality on the ground has been starkly different. These projects, once the subject of great optimism, have failed to deliver tangible results.

The same pattern is evident in other major undertakings, such as the Lungi Bridge project. Despite assurances that everything was in place for construction to begin, progress has been disappointingly slow, leaving many to question whether these promises were more about political posturing than genuine development.

The tendency of President Bio and his government to raise public expectations without delivering on promises is particularly concerning. This pattern of hope and disillusion, not only undermines public trust but also hampers meaningful progress.

Instead of addressing the critical issues facing the country with effective solutions, the administration seems more focused on maintaining a facade of success through grand announcements and superficial achievements. This is further compounded by the President’s reliance on a dedicated base of supporters who, in exchange for financial incentives and other benefits, enthusiastically endorse his policies.

While political support is a common aspect of governance, the extent to which these supporters are used to create a veneer of success while genuine concerns are neglected is a cause for concern. This creates a troubling dynamic where the needs of ordinary Sierra Leoneans are sidelined in favour of sustaining a politically advantageous image.

If we are to evaluate President Julius Maada Bio’s tenure, it is clear that the reality falls short of the promises. His administration’s repeated failure to deliver on key projects, coupled with a concerning focus on self-promotion, paint a picture of a presidency that has not lived up to its transformative potential.

The lack of substantial progress in critical areas such as education and infrastructure, combined with the ineffective handling of major initiatives, signal a leadership that prioritizes its image over the actual well-being of its citizens.

President Bio’s presidency has demonstrated a troubling disconnect between rhetoric and reality. While the promises of change and development were compelling, the subsequent execution has been lacklustre and, in many cases, disappointing.

Transformative leadership requires more than grand declarations and superficial achievements; it necessitates a steadfast commitment to addressing the real needs of the population and implementing effective solutions. Unfortunately, the current administration has failed to meet these essential criteria, leaving many to question whether President Julius Maada Bio’s tenure will be remembered as one of missed opportunities and unfulfilled promises.