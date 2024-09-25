Sierra Leone backs UN resolution calling on Israel to end occupation of Palestinian territories

Murtala Mohamed: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 25 September:

Sierra Leone, one of 124 United Nations member states, voted against the Israeli Occupation of Palestinian territories in a Wednesday UN resolution described as “historic” by Palestinian Ambassador Riyad Mansour. The resolution demands that Israel end its occupation of the Palestinian Territories within 12 months.

With 124 votes in favour, 14 against, and 43 abstentions, three of the four West African Mano River countries supported the resolution, with Liberia abstaining and Malawi voting against it.

Taking on the role of the United Nations Security Council Presidency last August, Sierra Leone presided over various global issues, including the Israel-Palestinian conflict, the war in Sudan, and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Sierra Leone has expressed its support for a two-state solution. Foreign Minister Timothy Kabba stated in an interview that the country opposes colonization and supports the inalienable right of people to exist in a sovereign state.

Sierra Leone’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Michael Imran Kanu, last Friday expressed grave concern over the potentially devastating impact of a full-blown conflict on the people and economy of Lebanon.

Ambassador Kanu emphasized the importance of preventing further escalation and conflict in Lebanon, citing the country’s history of turmoil and fragility. He urged diplomatic efforts, including through the United Nations, to avoid a widescale war that could have dire consequences for the region.

He condemned recent violent attacks in Lebanon that killed civilians, highlighting the need for de-escalation and adherence to international law. He called for respect for UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and stressed the importance of implementing resolutions to maintain peace and security in the region.

Ambassador Kanu reiterated the call for de-escalation, a ceasefire in Gaza, and a commitment to regional stability through peaceful means. The UN Security Council convened an emergency meeting in response to recent attacks in Lebanon, with other speakers also condemning the violence and urging a ceasefire.