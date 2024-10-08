Sierra Leone must fulfil all preconditions for the implementation of the $480 million MCC funding

Murtala Mohamed Kamara: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 8 October 2024:

The United States Ambassador to Sierra Leone Bryant Hunt has said that Sierra Leone must meet all prerequisites for implementing the $480 million MCC Compact.

During an appearance on Radio Democracy 98.1’s ‘Good Morning Salone’ program, Hunt said that failure to adhere to the outlined recommendations could result in various actions, including potential suspension of the Compact.

He emphasized the importance of meeting the preconditions set for the successful execution of the project, based on the practices of the Millennium Challenge Authority globally.

These conditions involve parliamentary ratification of legal requirements, reforms within the power sector, and continuous compliance with the eligibility criteria specified by the U.S. Congress throughout the project’s duration.

The Ambassador said that while the U.S. aims to ensure the success of the $480 million investment in Sierra Leone, there is no intention to micromanage the government. He stressed that achieving political stability and enacting reforms in the power sector are key to the project’s success.

Expressing confidence in realizing the objectives within the stipulated five-year timeline, Hunt commended the progress made in collaboration with the Sierra Leonean government. He mentioned that the funds would directly support contractors rather than being disbursed to the government.

Monitoring progress closely, the focus remains on fostering national unity and implementing the specified recommendations.

A $480 million compact was signed in September by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Alice Albright and Sierra Leone’s Minister of Finance Sheku Bangura to help millions of people access reliable and affordable power.

Despite numerous electricity sources including the Bumbuna Hydro, the Karpower ship, and the West Africa Power Project, Sierra Leone has been plagued by power outages, leaving over 70% of people without electricity.