Sierra Leone treason trial verdict – Amadu Koita and others sentenced to life imprisonment

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 23 July 2024:

The treason trial of several opposition APC members and supporters, including Amadu Koita Makalo, came to an end this week, after the Jury found all accused guilty of several treasonous crimes against the State and murder.

They were accused of plotting and taking part in what the government describes as an attempt to overthrow the government of President Bio on the 26th of November 2023.

Amadu Koita Makalo (Photo), Sergeant Mohamed Jalloh, Mohamed Sallue Kamara, Ramatu Kanda Conteh, Alimatu Hassan Bangura, Hassan Leigh, Mohamed Wurrie, Assistant Superintendent of Police Ibrahim Sesay, Tamba Yamba, Kabba Kamara, and Abdul Sorie Hassan Kamara were found guilty on Counts 9, 10, 11, 12,15, 16, 17, 18, 19, and 20.

Verdicts are pending on Counts 13 and 14, involving Bai Mamoud Bangura, who was granted bail due to poor health.

Each of the accused have been sentenced to life in prison.

Defence Counsel, Ady Macauly said he will take his appeal to the Appeals Court against the sentences handed down by Justice Kamanda at the High Court in Freetown.