Sierra Leone’s Anti-Corruption Commission concludes investigation into conduct of university vice chancellor

Mackie M. Jalloh: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 3 November 2024:

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) of Sierra Leone has concluded its investigation into allegations against Dr. Philip John Kanu, Vice Chancellor and Principal of Milton Margai Technical University (MMTU), and several senior staff members.

The probe focused on claims of abuse of office, conspiracy to commit corruption, and related offenses under the Anti-Corruption Act of 2008 (as amended in 2019). This investigation stemmed from reports received in January 2024 regarding unlawful actions that allegedly violated the rights of three lecturers at the university.

The findings revealed a troubling sequence of events surrounding the termination of the contracts of Sheik Tejan Rogers, Emmanuel Anthony, and Mustapha Kanneh. The three lecturers were dismissed on allegations of sexual harassment and grade changes, yet the manner in which their contracts were terminated raised serious concerns.

Investigators found that termination letters were dated February 28, 2023, but were not delivered until May 9, 2023, creating a significant delay that contravened proper procedures.

Compounding the issue, the three lecturers were reportedly detained for two days at the MMTU Police Post under the orders of Dr. Kanu. During this detention, no formal investigation was conducted, nor were the lecturers provided with adequate sustenance, violating their rights during the incarceration.

The ACC’s investigation raised questions about the fairness and legality of the treatment the lecturers received, including claims that their reputations were unjustly tarnished without due process.

Further scrutiny revealed that the Acting Registrar, Mr. Bockarie Sillah, publicly issued a “Wanted Notice” for Sheik Tejan Rogers on social media, offering a bounty for information on his whereabouts. This action was taken without a proper investigation into the allegations of sexual harassment, further undermining the integrity of the procedures at MMTU.

The student who alleged harassment, identified as Rahimatu, did not formally report her claims until after the issue of her surveillance arose, adding another layer of complexity to the case.

The investigation also uncovered discrepancies in the financial management of the university, particularly regarding salary deductions. Dr. Kanu had unlawfully deducted 3,000 Leones from the salaries of the three lecturers for a training program at Blue Crest College, without their consent. The ACC determined that this deduction lacked the necessary authorization and was therefore improper.

In its conclusion, the ACC found that while there were administrative failures in the handling of the lecturers’ terminations, these did not rise to the level of criminal conduct on the part of Dr. Kanu.

The commission acknowledged that the University Court, which oversaw the terminations, did not properly adhere to the guidelines set forth in the University Act of 2021. The commission recommended that this matter be addressed administratively, suggesting that aggrieved parties could pursue private legal action if they desired.

Regarding the allegations of unlawful detention, the ACC concluded that this issue should be referred to the Complaints Discipline and Internal Investigations Department (CDIID) of the Sierra Leone Police. They emphasized the need for an independent investigation into whether the detention was conducted lawfully.

While the ACC found no criminal wrongdoing by Dr. Kanu, they emphasized the need for administrative reforms at MMTU to prevent future occurrences of such incidents.

The Commission says it is committed to working with the university’s administration to strengthen internal systems and processes, aiming to enhance transparency and accountability.

The findings and recommendations of the ACC highlight the ongoing need for vigilance in the fight against corruption and the importance of upholding the rights of individuals within educational institutions.

The Commission expressed gratitude for the cooperation received from MMTU during the investigation and reaffirmed its dedication to fostering integrity within the country’s educational sector.

By shedding light on these issues, the ACC aims to encourage a culture of accountability, thereby contributing to a more just and equitable educational environment in Sierra Leone.