Sierra Leone’s Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment Act, a year on – Op ed

Fayia J. Moseray: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 01 October 2024:

Almost a year after the Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment (GEWE) Act was passed into law in Sierra Leone, questions are being asked about its impact on the country’s political landscape -during and after the June 24, 2023, national elections.

Sierra Leone is largely regarded as a patriarchal society where men have the upper hand, with women often relegated to the “backyards” of homes and communities.

But in January 2023, Sierra Leone’s legislature passed the Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment Act (GEWE), which marked a significant shift in the male-dominated narrative that had long dictated the country’s political, social, economic, and educational sectors.

The government believes that the GEWE Act is consistent with Goal 5 of its Sustainable Development Objective which is aimed at promoting gender equality and empower all women and girls.

Championed by the wife of the President – Mrs. Fatima Maada Bio, alongside women’s groups and partners, the Act grants women a 30 percent quota, giving them opportunities in all sectors of life in Sierra Leone.

The Passing of the GEWE Act into Law

The 30 percent quota for women, long sought after by women’s groups such as the famous 50/50 Women’s Group, Sierra Leone’s Association of Women in Journalism (SLAWIJ), UN Women, and others, was long overdue. January 2023 marked a major breakthrough as Sierra Leone’s parliament, with support from women’s groups and “HeForShe” campaigners, successfully passed the bill.

The GEWE Act grants women the right to occupy strategic positions in various sectors, including politics, business, and civil service.

Citizens’ Views Regarding the Impact of the GEWE Act during the 2023 Elections

Susan Massaquoi, a mother of two and a private sector worker, noted that the 30 percent quota was a significant victory for women in the country. “The GEWE Act passed by parliament in 2023 was a huge success for women. We now see more women in parliament, and I hope this progress continues,” she said.

Fatmata Dumbuya, a petty trader, expressed her satisfaction with the increased participation of women in politics, stating that both major political parties had provided safe spaces for women. “The GEWE Act allowed both major parties to offer political spaces to women, and now we can boast about the highest-ever women representation in parliament,” she explained.

Mohamed Jabati, a youth activist, also praised the Act, emphasizing that it was a crucial step towards empowering women in Sierra Leone. “The GEWE Act was a huge deal for women. The president and his government deserve commendation for passing the Act, which strengthens Sierra Leone’s fight for equality,” he said.

GEWE Act’s Impact on Political Parties During the 2023 Elections

The GEWE Act significantly impacted Sierra Leone’s 51 percent female population during the 2023 elections. It helped promote the active participation of women in national politics, with major political parties, including the Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) and the All People’s Congress (APC), offering “safe political spaces” to women.

This approach allowed women to secure political positions that might otherwise have been inaccessible to them.

Government’s Reaction to Empowering Women After the 2023 Elections

Following the success of the GEWE Act in the 2023 elections, President Julius Maada Bio’s government continued to empower women by appointing them to strategic positions in both the cabinet and public administration.

Supporters of President Bio says he has made history by appointing more women to high-ranking positions than any previous government, earning him the title of “Women’s Champion” from UN Women.

Sierra Leone’s Parliament Makes History

In another historic achievement, Veronica Kadie Sesay, a member of the ruling SLPP, was elected as the first female Acting Speaker of Parliament. This landmark event occurred after the passing of the GEWE Act, solidifying the significant role of women in Sierra Leone’s political history.

Women’s Groups React to President Bio’s Appointments

Women’s groups, including 50/50 Group, SLAWiJ, Women in Journalism Sierra Leone (WiMSAL), and UN Women, expressed their gratitude to President Bio for his extensive appointments of women in various positions. They also commended the wife of the President for her relentless efforts in ensuring the successful passing of the GEWE Act, which has finally granted women the long-sought 30 percent quota.

Key Impacts of the GEWE Act during the 2023 National Elections

The Act spurred the establishment of support mechanisms for women in politics, such as training programs, mentorship, and financial support to help female candidates campaign effectively. This support played a crucial role in helping many women secure political positions.

The GEWE Act introduced a mandatory 30 percent quota for women in not only parliamentary and local council elections but also in the public and civil services. This provision ensured that political parties had to field a minimum number of female candidates, leading to an increase in women’s representation.

As a direct result of the quota system, the number of women candidates in the 2023 elections was higher than in previous years, leading to an increase in women holding positions of power within the government.

The legal framework provided by the GEWE Act encouraged more women to become politically active, leading to more women taking leadership roles within their parties.

The GEWE Act has been a catalyst for change in Sierra Leone, fostering a more inclusive political environment and significantly increasing women’s participation in the 2023 national elections.

The Act, which was passed in January 2023, is a landmark legislation aimed at promoting gender equality and empowering women across various sectors, including politics, law, banking, and the private sector.