Sierra Leone’s main opposition APC holds talks with international community as country faces chaos

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 15 April 2026:

Sierra Leone’s main opposition All People’s Congress (APC) Party held a high-level meeting with the international community yesterday in Freetown, where they expressed strong concerns about the government’s poor and dishonest implementation of the Agreement for National Unity (ANU) and the recommendations of the Tripartite Committee.

The opposition APC represented by Freetown Mayor Aki-Sawyerr, Acting Chairman – Yansaneh, and Secretary General Dumbuya, said that yesterday’s meeting was critical to the country’s political stability.

The international community delegation, otherwise referred to as the Moral Guarantors of the country’s peace process, was led by the former Vice President of The Gambia – Fatoumata Jallow Tambajang.

Speaking at the meeting, the APC National Secretary General – Lansana Dumbuya, warned that the Agreement for National Unity and Tripartite process that currently holds the country together, was at serious risk of collapsing, if urgent and credible steps are not taken to address outstanding issues that the government are failing to address.

At the end of the talks, Freetown Mayor Aki-Sawyerr said: “Today, I joined the leadership of the All People’s Congress (APC) including Acting Chairman Hon. Osman Foday Yansaneh and Secretary-General Lansana Dumbuya Esq, in a high-level engagement with the International Moral Guarantors.

“During the meeting, I spoke about the dysfunctionality of the Tripartite Steering Committee and clarified the position of APC-led local councils regarding the ongoing governance boycott, stressing the need for a credible resolution.

“Ahead of the meeting, our party issued a strong statement reaffirming our demand for meaningful electoral reforms and enhanced transparency in the country’s democratic processes. Deliberations centered on critical concerns surrounding the Agreement of National Unity and the implementation of the Tripartite Committee’s recommendations particularly in light of the recent appointment and approval of the Chief Electoral Commissioner, a development that contributed to the party’s ongoing governance boycott.

“The International Moral Guarantors comprising the Commonwealth, the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel, the African Union and ECOWAS and led by Fatoumata Tambajang, are facilitating these engagements as part of ongoing efforts to support dialogue, rebuild trust, and advance inclusive governance amid the current political stalemate.”

The APC party published the following statement following conclusion of the talks:

“The All Peoples Congress (APC) hereby informs its members, supporters, and the people of Sierra Leone that today’s high-level engagement with the International Moral Guarantors was substantive, frank, and a significant step forward in our pursuit of justice, transparency, and democratic integrity in Sierra Leone.

“The Party firmly and unequivocally presented its position grounded in facts, credible evidence, and rigorous legal and political analysis on the continued failure to implement the Agreement for National Unity, the Tripartite Committee Recommendations, the erosion of electoral integrity, and the growing constitutional and governance concerns facing our nation.

“We wish to assure our supporters that the APC spoke with clarity, strength, and authority, and that our position was fully received and acknowledged by the Moral Guarantors and the international partners present.

“The APC notes with deep concern and unequivocal objection that on this very day, while discussions on justice, governance, and national reconciliation were underway the sentencing of Zainab Sheriff was carried out. The Party views this development as deeply troubling, politically charged, and profoundly ill-timed. This action represents a serious affront to the integrity of the State, directly contradicts the spirit of dialogue and good faith engagement and undermines confidence in the ongoing mediation and reconciliation process.

“Such conduct sends a dangerous signal to both the people of Sierra Leone and the international community regarding the Government’s commitment to justice, fairness, and democratic accountability.

“The APC wishes to state, in the strongest possible terms, that it rejects both the handling and outcome of this matter, and will be escalating its position through all appropriate national, regional, and international mechanisms.

“Today’s engagement marks a critical turning point. The APC has clearly defined the issues, set the national and international agenda, and placed the concerns of the Sierra Leonean people at the center of ongoing engagements.

“To our members and supporters across the country and in the diaspora: We hear you. We understand your expectations. And we assure you your Party is acting deliberately, strategically, and in your best interest.

“As earlier communicated, the APC has taken note of the strong sentiments across the country regarding recent developments, including the appointment of Edmond Sylvester Alpha and remarks made by the SLPP Leadership regarding the Party and its members.

“Following today’s engagement, the Party is carefully consolidating its position and will, within the framework of law, strategy, and national responsibility, announce the next line of action. The APC remains unwavering in its commitment to justice, democracy, and the rule of law, resolute in defending the will of the people and prepared to take all lawful and necessary actions, including mass mobilization where required, to safeguard Sierra Leone’s democratic future.

“The struggle for democratic integrity requires patience, strength, and strategic action and not impulse. The APC has engaged, asserted its position, and positioned itself firmly. We have set the tone, made our case, and are now prepared for the next phase.

“At this critical moment, we call on all APC members and supporters to remain calm, disciplined, united, vigilant, and ready to respond to the Party’s next directive. We urge all to remain calm, united, and resolute and know the APC is prepared, focused, and ready to lead. The moment is ours.”

Signed, Lansana Dumbuya Esq. National Secretary General All Peoples Congress (APC)