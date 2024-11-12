Sierra Leone’s political landscape: Navigating uncertainty in the age of Trump

Mahmud Tim Kargbo: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 12 November 2024:

With Donald Trump now elected as President of the United States, his business acumen and ability to navigate complex negotiations set the stage for significant geopolitical ramifications. This development compels an examination of how his administration might continue to influence Sierra Leone’s political landscape, particularly concerning the two dominant political parties — the Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) and the All People’s Congress (APC).

As Sierra Leone has historically grappled with exploitative business contracts, often favouring neo-colonialist and imperialist entities, Trump’s presidency raises critical questions about whether he will leverage this opportunity to perpetuate or ameliorate such practices.

Trump is not just a politician; he is a businessman who excels in striking deals that align with his vision of making America great again. His approach to governance is deeply rooted in the idea of prioritising American interests, a sentiment that resonates with his supporters.

In contrast, Sierra Leone has struggled under governments that have frequently made exploitative contracts with foreign powers, benefitting a select few whiles leaving the broader population disadvantaged. The legacy of late President Ahmad Tejan Kabbah’s government is often marred by such agreements, where profit margins were prioritised for equitable development.

In this context, Trump’s presidency presents both a challenge and an opportunity for the SLPP and APC. These parties must now contend with a leader who has a penchant for striking advantageous deals.

Will Trump’s administration protect the interests of Sierra Leone’s political elite while simultaneously exploiting the country’s resources? The SLPP and APC are tasked with navigating this complex terrain, potentially reshaping their strategies to align with a leader whose business-first mentality could either benefit or continue to hinder Sierra Leone’s growth.

The framework of classical realism, which emphasises the importance of historical context and the unpredictability of political dynamics, becomes crucial in understanding this evolving scenario. As both parties interact with Trump’s administration, they must acknowledge how historical grievances, and economic disparities shape their positions.

The SLPP and APC face the dual challenge of redefining their narratives in light of Trump’s leadership while safeguarding national interests that may be at risk of exploitation.

Recent global events, including rising populism and geopolitical tensions, reflect a broader trend of unpredictability that resonates in Sierra Leone. The SLPP and APC must reassess their political strategies, especially as they consider how to present a united front in the face of potential foreign exploitation.

The unpredictable nature of Trump’s policies may force these parties to engage in more robust negotiations to protect Sierra Leonean resources and interests.

Jonathan Kirshner’s insights in “An Unwritten Future: Realism and Uncertainty in World Politics” highlight the need for a nuanced understanding of political behaviour amidst uncertainty. In Sierra Leone’s context, both parties must navigate the complexities of their historical narratives while being mindful of the contemporary challenges posed by Trump’s administration.

The need for a realistic assessment of their circumstances becomes imperative as they grapple with the implications of aligning with a leader known for prioritising American business interests.

Lessons from Thucydides’ historical analyses remind Sierra Leonean political actors of the importance of power dynamics in shaping political behaviour.

The SLPP and APC must recognise how their actions, influenced by historical narratives, can either facilitate or hinder their ability to protect national interests in dealings with Trump’s administration. They must also consider how to articulate their demands and expectations in a manner that resonates with an administration focused on transactional relationships.

As academia in Sierra Leone reflects on these developments, scholars are called to critically analyse the ethical dimensions of party strategies in the context of Trump’s presidency. The interplay between ethics and political strategy becomes increasingly significant as the SLPP and APC seek to establish legitimacy in a landscape marked by potential exploitation and self-serving interests.

Trump’s presidency represents a pivotal moment for Sierra Leone – a chance to reassess its political dynamics and engage with a leader whose business-oriented approach could influence the nation’s future. How the SLPP and APC respond to this leadership will reveal the complexities of their historical narratives and the uncertainties inherent in contemporary politics.

As Sierra Leone navigates this new geopolitical terrain, the principles of classical realism will serve as a vital lens through which to understand the behaviours of its key political actors and the broader implications for national governance.

Will Trump’s administration act as a catalyst for equitable development, or will it perpetuate the cycles of exploitation that have plagued Sierra Leone for decades? Only time will tell.