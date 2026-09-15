Sierra Leone’s President Bio seeks judicial opinion on Constitutional Amendment Bill to break political deadlock

Lawrence Williams: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 15 September 2026:

President Julius Maada Bio has referred the Constitutional (Amendment) Bill to the Supreme Court for a judicial opinion, citing the need for constitutional clarity and national consensus on the Bill.

“It is the President’s considered view that the passage of such an important Bill, touching on the constitutional and democratic foundations of the Republic, requires broad national consensus and must be underpinned by constitutional clarity,” a government statement reads.

The government described the move as “unprecedented” and said it reflects the president’s commitment to ensuring that “matters of profound national importance are handled with due diligence, transparency and fidelity to our constitution.”

The passage of the Bill has been the subject of intense public debates, with civil society, legal experts and political actors raising concerns over its implications for Sierra Leone’s democratic governance, following a televised row in parliament which saw the main opposition APC party MPs walking out, after the Speaker of Parliament declared the Bill passed, despite the government failing to get the required two-thirds of all elected MPs attending and voting.

Many in Sierra Leone are accusing President Bio of trying to use his Constitutional Amendment Bill to extend his stay in power and deny opposition parties any chance of victory at the polls in 2028.