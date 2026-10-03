Call for nominations for Sierra Leone Diaspora Excellence Awards

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 3 October 2026:

Members of the global Sierra Leonean community can submit nominations across 12 distinct categories celebrating impact across sectors.

Investor of the Year

Recognizes the highest verifiable capital deployed into local, job-creating ventures in Sierra Leone.

Returnee Trailblazer

Honors returnees who have built and sustained successful local enterprises within 5 years of returning.

Policy Advocate of the Year

Celebrates an individual or group advancing pro-diaspora, cross-border, or pro-business reforms.

Diaspora Organization of the Year

Honors organized groups driving collective community development, philanthropy, or investment.

Agribusiness Champion

Recognizes investments in farming, food processing, and supply chains driving national food security.

Environmental & Green Economy Champion

Highlights pioneers in clean energy, waste management, eco-friendly practices, and climate action.

Public Servant of the Year

Recognizes diaspora leaders/returnees in public service who demonstrate exceptional integrity and impact.

Innovator of the Year

Highlights tech founders and digital leaders deploying technology to solve local challenges.

Make Sierra Leone Famous Creator of the Year

Honors creators, journalists, and media figures amplifying positive narratives about Sierra Leone globally.

Philanthropist Award

Recognizes significant charitable contributions and impactful social development projects.

Diaspora / Returnee Trade & Export Excellence

Honors leaders driving international trade, imports/exports, or leveraging frameworks like AfCFTA or AGOA.

Person of the Year

The flagship honor recognizing a global leader who brought extraordinary pride, prestige, and visibility to Sierra Leone.

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