Sierra Leone Telegraph: 26 November 2026:

The meeting underscored the importance of ensuring that the Peace Fund remains a credible, sustainable and effective African-owned instrument for financing the continent’s peace and security priorities

Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, yesterday chaired a meeting of the Executive Management Committee (EMC) of the AU Peace Fund, which reviewed the Fund’s 2026 progress, operationalisation of its investment arrangements and planning for 2027.

The meeting underscored the importance of ensuring that the Peace Fund remains a credible, sustainable and effective African-owned instrument for financing the continent’s peace and security priorities.

The Committee welcomed progress in strengthening the Fund’s institutional and investment architecture as it represents important steps towards enhancing the Fund’s operational readiness, financial stewardship and long-term sustainability.

The Chairperson emphasised that investment and capital preservation must remain firmly anchored in the Fund’s fundamental purpose: supporting peace, conflict prevention, mediation & peace support efforts across Africa. The Fund must ultimately deliver tangible benefits to AU Member States and populations affected by conflict instability, said the Chairperson.

On governance, the Committee underscored the importance of institutional accountability and information-sharing.

Looking ahead, the meeting called for a more sustainable and diversified resource mobilisation strategy, including stronger partnerships with Member States and international partners, to advance the Fund’s long-term capitalisation ambitions.

The Chairperson concluded by reaffirming that the AU Peace Fund remains a strategic expression of Africa’s collective commitment to ownership, solidarity and responsibility in addressing the continent’s peace and security challenges.

He added that its effective governance, adequate resourcing and purposeful deployment are essential to advancing the vision of a peaceful and secure Africa.