Sierra Leone Telegraph: 18 November 2026:

The Commonwealth Secretary-General, Hon Shirley Botchwey, has appointed Dr Pakalitha Mosisili, the former Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Lesotho, to lead the Commonwealth Observer Group (COG) for the 2026 presidential election in The Gambia.

The deployment follows an invitation from the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) of The Gambia.

Commenting on the deployment, Secretary-General Botchwey noted that an independent observer mission serves as an important pillar of trust for democracy. She said: “I am grateful to Dr Pakalitha Mosisili for stepping forward to lead this group. His depth of statecraft and experience in national leadership and regional engagement will bring credibility, sound judgement and balance to the mission.

“The Commonwealth stands firmly with the Gambian people. Our focus is on supporting an environment where every citizen can cast their ballot with confidence in the integrity and fairness of the electoral process.”

Dr Mosisili, a veteran statesman who served as Prime Minister of Lesotho, brings decades of high-level political and regional diplomatic experience to the mission. He previously led high-level election observation efforts on the African continent.

The Commonwealth Observer Group will include seven eminent persons from across the Commonwealth, including legal, political, civil society, media, and election administration experts.

The independent observer group will determine whether the election complies with The Gambia’s electoral laws and meets relevant regional, Commonwealth, and international standards.

Observers will adhere to the International Declaration of Principles for Election Observation to ensure the professionalism and credibility of election observation. The Commonwealth was one of the original signatories to the Declaration at the United Nations in 2005.

The COG will be supported by a Commonwealth Secretariat staff team led by Lindiwe Maleleka, Political Adviser, Electoral Support Section. A Commonwealth staff team was previously in The Gambia in July for a pre-election assessment mission, during which various local and national stakeholders expressed support for the presence of Commonwealth observers.

Members of the Commonwealth Observer Group

Chairperson: HE Dr Pakalitha Mosilisi former Prime Minister of Kingdom of Lesotho

Hon Justin Bedan Njoka Muturi, EGH former speaker national assembly – Kenya

Prof Aderemi Isola Ajibewa, Former Director of Political Affairs, ECOWAS Commission – Nigeria

Prof Cynthia Barrow-Giles, Professor of Constitutional Governance and Politics, Adjunct Faculty – Saint Lucia

Mrs Marcella Samba-Sesay, Executive Director, Campaign for Good Governance (CGG) – Sierra Leone

Prof Mandlakayise Anthony Mchunu, Electoral expert and Executive Chairman, AfriCore Group – South Africa

Ms Deepanjalie Abeywardana, Director, Verité Media and Politics, Verité Research – Sri Lanka