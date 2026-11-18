Sierra Leone Telegraph: 18 November 2026:

The Government of Sierra Leone, with support from the World Bank Group and development partners, yesterday launched the AgriConnect Compact, a national framework to strengthen food and nutrition security, create jobs, and mobilize private investment across priority agricultural value chains.

The Compact sets out a coordinated agenda to move farmers from subsistence production to commercially viable agriculture. It focuses on raising productivity, expanding irrigation and climate-smart practices, strengthening farmer organizations, and connecting smallholders to structured markets and processors. It prioritizes rice, maize, cassava, cocoa, oil palm, and poultry and builds on the Government’s Feed Salone Strategy.

Agriculture contributes an estimated 25–30% of Sierra Leone’s GDP and supports the livelihoods of between one-half and two-thirds of the population.

Only about 15% of the country’s 5.4 million hectares of arable land is cultivated. Production remains largely rain-fed and weakly linked to markets, and constrained by inadequate infrastructure, limited access to inputs, low processing capacity, and exposure to climate shocks.

“The AgriConnect Compact is our shared roadmap for turning Sierra Leone’s agricultural potential into real results: more food on our tables, more income for our farmers, and more jobs for our young people,” said Dr. Henry Musa Kpaka, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security of Sierra Leone. “The Government is committed to a private-sector-led, government-enabled transformation, and we will work with the World Bank Group, our development partners, and the private sector to deliver it.”

By 2030, the Compact aims to: improve food and nutrition security for one million people; support one million farmers with productivity and market-access services; and create approximately 120,000 jobs through increased production, processing, and agribusiness development.

Achieving these outcomes is estimated to require $1 billion over 2026–2030, or about $200 million a year with financing contributions expected from the Government of Sierra Leone, the World Bank Group, development partners, and the private sector.

“Sierra Leone has the land, the water, and the people to feed itself and compete in regional markets. AgriConnect brings policy reform, public investment, and private capital together under one national framework, putting smallholder farmers and agribusinesses at the heart of that transformation” said Robert R. Taliercio, World Bank Group Division Director for Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

“The AgriConnect Compact is a timely and welcome framework for Sierra Leone’s agriculture sector. By aligning the Government, development partners, and the private sector around shared priorities, it lays the groundwork for strengthening key value chains and mobilizing private capital. Agribusiness remains a strategic sector for the IFC in Sierra Leone,” said Nathalie Kouassi Akon, IFC Division Director for Africa West.

The Compact rests on three mutually reinforcing pillars: strengthening productivity, resilience, and market integration; improving the policy and regulatory environment for agribusiness; and expanding agricultural finance and mobilizing private capital. Key actions include a national digital farmer registry, expanded small-scale irrigation, rehabilitation of rural feeder roads, seed and fertilizer reforms, stronger land tenure, warehouse receipt systems, and matching grants and de-risking instruments for agribusinesses.

“The Compact is designed around results. By strengthening farmer organizations, expanding access to finance and risk-sharing tools, and improving the policy environment for agribusiness, we aim to crowd in the private investment that will create jobs and lift productivity across priority value chains,” said Abel Lufafa, World Bank Group Practice Manager for Agriculture and Food for Africa West and Central.

The Compact is led by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (MAFS) with support from the African Development Bank Group, International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), the Islamic Development Bank, and the World Bank Group, including the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

The MAFS will lead implementation with the Agricultural Sector Working Group, which includes development partners, the private sector, farmer organizations, and local councils.

About AgriConnect

AgriConnect is a World Bank Group initiative to help 300 million smallholder and family farmers access services, markets, and finance by 2030. It helps individual producers, cooperatives, and food enterprises grow their businesses and create quality jobs. AgriConnect is implemented in partnership with the African Development Bank Group (AfDB), the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Google and Bayer.