Sierra Leone Telegraph: 18 November 2026:

Visa today announced the launch of Tap to Pay on Visa Pay in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), enabling eligible users to make secure contactless payments by tapping their NFC-enabled Android smartphones wherever Visa contactless payments are accepted.

The new feature is available through participating financial institutions, including Access Bank, Sofibanque, Solidaire Banque and UBA.

The launch follows a landmark moment on 16 November, when the Governor of the Central Bank of Congo performed the “First Tap,” completing the first Tap to Pay transaction during an event bringing together the Central Bank, Visa, financial institutions and key stakeholders from the payment’s ecosystem.

Reflecting on the milestone, the Governor said, “In my vision, our country can only close its financial inclusion gap through digitalization. We needed a global brand to lead by example. With Visa Pay, the global financial ecosystem sees the Democratic Republic of Congo as a land of opportunity for developing digital solutions. Just one year after the launch of Visa Pay, we already have a contactless solution. I am truly delighted with this progress.”

He emphasized the importance of innovation and collaboration among industry stakeholders to accelerate digital payments and support the DRC’s transition toward a more inclusive digital economy underscoring the importance of innovation and industry collaboration in accelerating digital payments and advancing the DRC’s transition toward a more inclusive digital economy.

This enablement supports the Central Bank of Congo’s vision to accelerate digital payments and advance the country’s cashless agenda by 2027, while helping enhance convenience, security, and financial inclusion across the DRC.

In the DRC, Visa Pay is a mobile-first, interoperable payments solution that enables banked and unbanked consumers, through participating financial institutions, to pay, get paid and move money across participating banks and mobile networks, with online payments enabled through virtual cards.

Tap to Pay marks the next step in the evolution of the solution in the DRC, extending its capabilities beyond account-to-account money movement and online payments into everyday physical commerce.

By enabling consumers to pay in stores directly from their mobile devices, Visa Pay continues to expand access to convenient digital payment experiences and support participation in the formal digital economy.

Tap to Pay provides consumers with a fast, simple and secure way to pay for everyday purchases without relying on cash or a physical payment card. Transactions are protected through Visa’s advanced security technologies, including tokenization and device authentication, helping to safeguard sensitive payment information while delivering a seamless payment experience.

“At Visa, we are committed to developing innovative payment experiences that support the Central Bank’s agenda and respond to the needs of consumers and businesses in the Democratic Republic of Congo,” said Sophie Kafuti, Cluster Head, Visa DRC. “The addition of Tap to Pay on Visa Pay represents an important milestone in making digital payments more accessible, secure and convenient across the DRC. By extending Visa Pay into physical commerce, we are helping Congolese consumers pay with confidence in the DRC and abroad while creating new opportunities for banks, merchants and the wider payments ecosystem.”

For financial institutions, the new capability creates opportunities to deliver differentiated mobile payment experiences that encourage greater use of digital credentials. For merchants, it helps generate additional value from existing contactless acceptance infrastructure while providing customers with more payment options at checkout.

This milestone demonstrates how advanced payment technologies can be tailored to local market needs. As the first market where Tap to Pay has been made available through the Visa Pay app, the Democratic Republic of Congo continues to strengthen its position as an emerging hub for payments innovation and digital transformation.

About Visa Inc.:

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities in more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling people, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, lift everyone everywhere, and we see access as fundamental to the future of the movement of money.