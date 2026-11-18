Sierra Leone Telegraph: 18 November 2026:

The loss of coral reefs is not simply an environmental concern for Small Island Developing States (SIDS). It directly threatens food security, livelihoods, and the well-being of coastal communities that depend on healthy marine ecosystems.

This was the message highlighted by the Minister for Environment, Climate, Energy and Natural Resources, Marie-May Jeremie, during an interview with international publication Project Syndicate ahead of the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31).

Speaking under the theme “Who’s Winning and Who’s Losing the Ocean?”, the Minister described the deeply personal consequences of ocean degradation for island communities, particularly those whose livelihoods depend on coral reefs and the marine life they support.

She explained that the loss of coral reefs has far-reaching consequences at grassroots level, affecting fish populations and the availability of fish that local communities depend on for food and income.

“For most islanders, this is unimaginable,” the Minister said, emphasising that the consequences of coral reef degradation are experienced directly by communities rather than being distant environmental projections.

Drawing on her experience in international negotiation settings, Minister Jeremie acknowledged the emotional weight that Small Island Developing States bring to climate discussions.

For these countries, the impacts of climate change and biodiversity loss are already being experienced, making the discussions at international conferences particularly significant.

“When SIDS go to COP, we go with a lot of emotion,” she said, explaining that their concerns are grounded in the realities already facing their communities.

The Minister stressed that the international community must respond by matching the efforts that small island nations are already making to address these challenges.

Her remarks highlight an important dimension of global ocean and climate discussions: while SIDS continue to take action to protect their marine ecosystems and strengthen their resilience, they require meaningful international cooperation, commitment and support.

For Seychelles, an island nation whose economy, food security and livelihoods are closely connected to the ocean, protecting marine ecosystems remains central to sustainable development.

The interview reinforces Seychelles’ call for greater global solidarity and action to ensure that the responsibility for protecting the ocean is shared, and that the countries most dependent on its resources are not left to confront these challenges alone.