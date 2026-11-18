Oumar Farouk Sesay: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 18 November 2026:

In Sierra Leone, many families have a story that ends with someone dying while help was still on the way. A relative is rushed to hospital, only for the family to discover that the doctor is unavailable or the equipment required for an emergency operation is out of service.

A friend dies when a vehicle rounds a bend and collides with a broken-down truck abandoned on the road without warning signs. A house goes up in flames, perhaps following an electrical fault, while firefighters arrive without adequate water or discover that their engines cannot reach the building because someone has obstructed an access road.

Different tragedies. Different victims. Yet the same haunting refrain follows every burial: If only the doctor had been there. If only someone had removed the vehicle. If only the fire engine could have reached the house.

Our national vocabulary of grief has become a litany of preventable possibilities.

Behind these tragedies often lies a chain of decisions postponed, warnings ignored, responsibilities abandoned and institutions allowed to deteriorate. The people closest to an emergency frequently inherit failures that began long before they arrived.

A doctor may be overwhelmed by patients. A firefighter may lack equipment. A police officer may have reported a danger without receiving the resources to address it. The immediate crisis merely exposes a longer history of neglect.

Yet the question we seldom pursue beyond the funeral is simple: Who was responsible before the emergency became a tragedy?

These stories circulate through our homes, hospital corridors and funeral gatherings. Taken individually, they appear as personal misfortunes. Taken together, they constitute a national narrative: a country where survival too often depends on private improvisation rather than dependable public institutions.

We have become extraordinarily resourceful at navigating dysfunction, yet insufficiently determined to dismantle the conditions that make such resourcefulness necessary.

Families purchase supplies that hospitals should provide. Communities organise emergency responses that public services should coordinate. Citizens rely on personal connections to obtain services to which they are already entitled.

Such acts of solidarity are admirable. But there is a difference between a society sustained by compassion and one condemned to survive on compassion because its institutions have failed. The former is a virtue. The latter is an indictment.

There was a time when certain failures would have provoked the outrage of discovering a dead cat on the dining table. Today, through repetition and accommodation, we have learned to eat around it.

The extraordinary has become ordinary. The unacceptable has become familiar. The preventable has acquired the appearance of inevitability. We have not necessarily lost our capacity for outrage. We have exhausted it through repeated encounters with institutions seemingly impervious to our indignation.

People must feed their families, educate their children and return to work after burying their dead. Grief cannot indefinitely suspend the demands of survival. But resignation, however understandable, carries a terrible collective price.

Every abnormality we accommodate without demanding correction becomes easier to repeat. Every neglected responsibility quietly prepares the ground for another tragedy. This is how dysfunction becomes culture: not because people approve of it, but because they gradually cease to believe that life can be otherwise.

And so we bury a neighbour who died in a hospital without functioning equipment, hoping that by the time we fall ill, someone will have repaired it. We drive past an abandoned vehicle on a dangerous bend, trusting that someone will remove it before another life is lost. We watch buildings obstruct emergency access roads, expecting someone to enforce the regulations. We even watch our cemeteries deteriorate into neglected spaces resembling refuse dumps, consoling ourselves that someone will restore their dignity before our own bodies are carried there.

From the maternity ward to the cemetery, we entrust too much of our existence to an anonymous benefactor called someone. And therein lies the absurdity of our national condition. We have become a country waiting for Godot.

In Samuel Beckett’s celebrated play Waiting for Godot, Vladimir and Estragon wait endlessly for a mysterious figure whose arrival promises some resolution to their predicament. They converse, speculate, quarrel and contemplate their circumstances. Yet the essential action remains unchanged. They wait. Godot never arrives.

Our national existence increasingly resembles this theatre of the absurd. It amplifies the absurdity of our existence. We diagnose our failures with remarkable intelligence. We philosophise about corruption, incompetence, impunity and the erosion of public responsibility. We conduct post-mortems on tragedies with the confidence of people who know precisely what went wrong.

Then we return to our positions on the stage and resume waiting. Waiting for an official to act. For an institution to awaken. For a leader to develop a conscience. For someone, somewhere, to do what should already have been done.

But unlike Beckett’s characters, our waiting has deadly consequences. People die while we wait. Homes burn while we wait. Institutions decay while we wait. And the cruellest irony is that those doing the waiting are also those paying the price.

Yet our predicament cannot be explained solely by the failures of those who govern us. That would conveniently absolve us of our civic responsibilities.

We sometimes elect leaders against our better judgement in exchange for fleeting benefits, partisan loyalty or the comforting illusion of belonging to the winning side. We excuse incompetence when it wears our political colours and condemn it when it belongs to our opponents.

We demand accountability from yesterday’s government while inventing excuses for today’s. We applaud public officials for performing duties for which they were elected, as though public service was an act of personal generosity.

We have turned citizenship into spectatorship and governance into a performance in which the audience suffers the consequences of the actors’ failures. This does not mean that ordinary citizens bear the same responsibility as those entrusted with public authority. They do not. The greater obligation rests with those who possess the mandate, resources and power to prevent foreseeable harm.

But citizenship demands more than voting, complaining and surviving. It requires communities to resist dangerous encroachments, journalists to interrogate official assurances, professional bodies to expose systemic deficiencies and citizens to insist that institutions fulfil their mandates. It requires replacing the anonymous someone with identifiable responsibility.

Who received the report about defective hospital equipment? Who authorised construction obstructing an emergency access road? Who was notified about the abandoned vehicle? These are not questions of political hostility. They concern institutional competence and the value we place on human life.

Not every death is preventable. Not every emergency can be anticipated. But where danger is foreseeable and intervention possible, repeated failure should never be disguised as fate. Nor should the resilience of citizens become an excuse for institutional negligence.

We are frequently praised for enduring hardship and improvising solutions. Yet there is something profoundly troubling about celebrating a people’s ability to survive conditions that should never have been imposed upon them.

Resilience may help us endure a broken system. It cannot absolve us of the responsibility to repair it.

Perhaps our deepest failure is that we are transmitting this accommodation to another generation. Our children learn to anticipate shortages, negotiate dysfunction and seek personal connections where functioning institutions should suffice. They inherit not merely the consequences of our failures, but the habits through which we have learned to tolerate them.

Thus, the cycle renews itself. We live precariously, die unnecessarily, mourn sincerely and return to the arrangements that helped produce our grief. This is why how we die here is inseparable from how we live here. Death does not suddenly expose the weaknesses of our society. It often delivers the final verdict on weaknesses we have accommodated throughout our lives.

The question is no longer whether someone will come to save us, but whether we are prepared to stop waiting. We must recover the civic courage to make negligence politically costly, accountability unavoidable and the protection of human life the first measure of governance.

Godot is not coming. The someone we await must become the accountable official, the conscientious professional, the courageous journalist, the principled voter and the citizen who refuses to look away.

Until we change how we live together, we will continue to mourn how we die alone. And when the next tragedy comes, the most haunting question may no longer be, where was someone when we needed them?

It may be: Where were we when there was still time to prevent it?