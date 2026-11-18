Sallu Kamuskay: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 18 November 2026:

The Government of Sierra Leone has announced plans to introduce the hepatitis B birth-dose vaccine into its national routine immunisation programme on 20 November 2026, as part of efforts to prevent infections among newborn babies and reduce mother-to-child transmission of the virus.

The announcement was made during a media engagement organised by the Ministry of Health on Wednesday, 18 November 2026, bringing together government officials, representatives of the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, Gavi, civil society organisations and journalists.

Health officials said the vaccine will be administered to newborn babies within the first 24 hours after birth and will be available free of charge at government health facilities across Sierra Leone’s 16 districts.

The vaccine will become part of the country’s routine childhood immunisation programme rather than being administered through a temporary vaccination campaign.

Sierra Leone Reports High Hepatitis B Infection Rate

Speaking at the engagement, Deputy Minister of Health Professor Charles Senesie expressed concern about the burden of hepatitis B infections in Sierra Leone. According to a media brief distributed by the Ministry of Health, the country has a national hepatitis B prevalence rate of 13.8%, representing approximately 1.1 million people living with the infection.

The ministry said the highest positivity rate, 16.6%, was recorded among people aged 30 to 44 years, while five of the country’s 16 districts account for about half of the reported disease burden.

Hepatitis B is a viral infection that affects the liver and can cause serious complications, including cirrhosis, liver failure and liver cancer.

The ministry explained that newborn babies and young children face a particularly high risk of developing chronic hepatitis B if infected early in life. According to the official media brief, up to 90% of babies infected during their first year of life may develop chronic infection.

Professor Senesie said the government is introducing the birth-dose vaccine to protect children from infection at the earliest possible stage. He confirmed that the official launch is scheduled for 20 November 2026.

WHO Calls for Early Vaccination to Prevent Liver Cancer

Dr Thompson Igbu, Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) Lead at WHO Sierra Leone, described the introduction of the vaccine as an important step towards preventing hepatitis B infections and their long-term complications.

During the engagement, the WHO representative explained that administering the vaccine within 24 hours after birth is one of the most effective ways to prevent mother-to-child transmission.

WHO also highlighted the importance of strengthening maternal and newborn healthcare services so that babies receive essential vaccinations shortly after delivery.

The organisation said it would continue supporting the Ministry of Health through technical guidance, training, monitoring and the development of immunisation policies.

Macia Palking, Senior Country Manager at Gavi, also participated in the engagement, alongside Liv Elin Indreiten, UNICEF Deputy Representative in Sierra Leone. Speaking on behalf of UNICEF, Indreiten welcomed the introduction of the vaccine and highlighted the importance of ensuring that newborn babies receive protection immediately after birth.

She said UNICEF is supporting the government through vaccine procurement, supply-chain management, cold-chain systems and public education. Indreiten also stressed the importance of accurate information, particularly in addressing rumours and misinformation that could discourage parents from vaccinating their children.

She called on journalists to help families understand the benefits of the vaccine and the importance of completing childhood immunisation schedules.

Gavi Senior Country Manager Macia Palking said the vaccine introduction would help strengthen Sierra Leone’s efforts to prevent hepatitis B infections among children. Gavi is supporting vaccine procurement and providing operational funding to assist with the introduction into the national immunisation programme.

According to figures presented by Professor Senesie, Gavi’s financial contribution towards vaccine procurement exceeds $240,000, while the Government of Sierra Leone is contributing approximately $60,000, alongside staffing and infrastructure support.

The Deputy Minister said Sierra Leone records approximately 400,000 births annually, with the vaccination programme preparing to reach around 360,000 newborns.

Vaccine to Be Given Within 24 Hours of Birth

The Ministry of Health explained that the hepatitis B birth dose is a single injection administered shortly after delivery. The vaccine should ideally be given within the first 24 hours of life. Babies who miss that period should still receive it as soon as possible, with the ministry advising vaccination within 72 hours.

All newborn babies are eligible, including those born prematurely, babies with low birth weight and children delivered at home. Parents of babies born outside health facilities are encouraged to take them immediately to the nearest government health facility.

The ministry said the vaccine will be administered alongside other routine birth vaccinations, including BCG and the oral polio vaccine. Health officials explained that Sierra Leone has included hepatitis B-containing vaccines in its childhood immunisation programme since 2007.

However, the existing schedule begins at six weeks of age, with further doses administered at 10 and 14 weeks. The new birth dose will provide earlier protection against infection acquired during childbirth.

Ministry Assures Parents of Vaccine Safety

According to the Ministry of Health’s media brief, the hepatitis B birth-dose vaccine is recommended by WHO and approved by the Pharmacy Board of Sierra Leone and the Ministry of Health.

The ministry said the vaccine has been used safely in other countries for many years.

Most babies experience no side effects, although some may develop mild pain or redness at the injection site or a slight fever.

Parents have been advised to report suspected side effects to the nearest health facility or call the national health emergency number, 117. The ministry also clarified that the vaccine prevents hepatitis B infection but does not treat people who are already infected.

Government Intensifies Public Awareness

The Ministry of Health said preparations for the introduction have included community engagement, training of healthcare workers and improvements to vaccination services at maternity facilities.

Officials said the programme will also cover major maternity hospitals, including the Princess Christian Maternity Hospital in Freetown, to ensure babies can receive the vaccine immediately after delivery.

The ministry has also engaged mobile network operators to distribute text messages informing the public about the vaccine.

According to the media brief, public education messages were developed with community leaders and tested in areas including Kroo Bay, King Harman Road and Ross Road. Parents and caregivers have been encouraged to keep their children’s immunisation cards and ensure that all routine childhood vaccinations are completed.

The introduction of the hepatitis B birth-dose vaccine on 20 November 2026 is expected to expand Sierra Leone’s childhood immunisation services and strengthen efforts to prevent hepatitis B-related illnesses, including liver cancer, later in life.

Source Credit: Salone Messenger