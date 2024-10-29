Technology is solution to combat corruption – President Bio tells Commonwealth Business Forum

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 29 October 2024:

President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone was speaking as a panelist at the 27th Commonwealth Business Forum 2024, where he told the audience that technology is an effective means to combat corruption, but did not provide empirical evidence.

Sierra Leone is suffering from rampant corruption in high places, fueling abject poverty, early childhood deaths and poor economic growth.

With poor access to electricity across the country and lack of accountability in government, many would be left wondering whether the president was simply playing to the gallery – as he is often accused by critics, rather than dealing with the chronic economic challenges facing the country.

President Bio was speaking alongside Lord Maryland of Odstock, chairman of CWEIC, and Lauren Dreyer, vice president of Starlink, on a forum that was organised in partnership with BSP Financial Group Limited, moderated by Richard Griffiths, from Arentfox Schiff LLP.

President Bio said that Starlink has made positive inroads in the country, by expanding internet connectivity nationwide, emphasizing that Sierra Leone is an ambitious nation looking forward to connecting with the rest of the world soon.

The President described Starlink as a “revolutionary and viable tool” that has come to improve internet connectivity. He said that Sierra Leone is utilising fiber optic connections that the government has taken to almost 14 of the 16 districts.

President Bio said as one of the low-income countries, there is a pressing need for various advancements, noting that his government has identified technology as the key solution but assured that, “regardless of the challenges, we must make progress.”

He noted that the number of internet users in Sierra Leone has increased over time due to the efficiency and value it brings to the government and the people.

He emphasized: “We believe that technology is a viable solution to combat corruption by reducing cash transactions, which will help in improving our healthcare, education, and even agriculture, among others.”

The President spoke about Sierra Leone’s need for innovative solutions to take the ongoing digital transformation in the country to a much higher height.

He said he is confident that with inclusive technology, his government’s human capital development program will be achieved by connecting more students with learning institutions that will help them acquire fit-for-purpose education.

The Vice President of Starlink, Lauren Dreyer, thanked President Bio’s government and the people of Sierra Leone for accepting Starlink.

She noted that the focus is on registration and operational setup, indicating that their services are available across the country.