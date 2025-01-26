The Silence from State House – Sierra Leoneans deserve answers

SierraEyeSalone: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 26 January 2025:

On 24 January, Reuters broke a story that sent shockwaves globally. Although many Sierra Leoneans had long known or suspected that Jos Leijdekkers, one of Europe’s most wanted criminals, has allegedly been living in SierraLeone for at least six months, reportedly married to Julius Maada Bio’s daughter and enjoying high-level protection.

This revelation raises serious concerns about national security, the integrity of our institutions, and the reputation of our nation on the global stage.

Yet, in the face of these damning allegations, the government of Sierra Leone has remained conspicuously silent. No official statement, no clarification, no reassurance to the citizens.

Instead, President Julius Maada Bio chose to travel to Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, for the Africa Energy Summit, promoting Mission300AfricaEnergySummit, an initiative aimed at transitioning Africa to clean energy.

While energy security is undoubtedly critical, the people of Sierra Leone cannot be left in the dark on an issue of such gravity.

The silence from State House only fuels speculation and erodes public trust. Sierra Leoneans deserve to know the government’s position on the issue. What measures, if any, has the government taken to address concerns raised by international law enforcement agencies?

How did an internationally wanted fugitive find safe haven in our country, and who facilitated this?

It is particularly alarming that visual evidence reportedly places Leijdekkers in close proximity to the president at a public event. The implications of such associations, whether deliberate or inadvertent, cast a long shadow over the administration and demand immediate clarification.

Sierra Leone is already battling the scourge of illicit drug trafficking, with our borders increasingly vulnerable to exploitation by transnational criminal networks.

The country’s commitment to fighting organised crime and upholding international obligations must not be called into question by such allegations of complicity or neglect.

The government must act swiftly and decisively and issue a clear and unambiguous response to the allegations, cooperate fully with international law enforcement bodies to investigate the matter and reassure citizens and the international community that Sierra Leone remains committed to transparency, justice, and the rule of law.

President Bio promised to rebrand Sierra Leone’s image. Failure to address these concerns not only risks damaging the country’s international standing but also deepens domestic discontent, as citizens grapple with pressing economic and social challenges. Silence is not an option.

The people of Sierra Leone demand and deserve answers. The ball is in the government’s court.

Let us hope they choose transparency over secrecy, accountability over impunity, and the interests of the nation over the interests of the few.