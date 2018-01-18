Bench warrant for opposition ADP party leader Mohamed Kamaraimba

Pastor Mohamed Sesay: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 18 January 2018

Magistrate Samai sitting at Segbwema Magistrate Court Kailahun District, has today, 18th January, ordered the arrest of Chairman and Leader of the Alliance Democratic Party, Mr Mohamed Kamaraimba Mansaray and his co-accused, Mohamed Bangura.

Granting the bench warrant applied for by the prosecution in a case in which Mr Mohamed Kamaraimba is standing summary trial for unlawful possession of a small arm without licence and Mohamed Bangura for malicious damage and wounding, Magistrate Samai said that the two accused persons showed gross contempt for the court for failing to show up at the adjourned date.

He stressed that this was not the first time this has happened but that the accused persons have made it a habit of treating the court with levity.

Magistrate Samai said further that the accused persons must recognize that their case in which they are jointly charged, has nothing to do with politics but that they are standing trial on charges of purely criminal nature.

The Magistrate issued the bench warrant with an order that the two accused persons be arrested and kept in secure detention until the next adjourned date.

Mr Mohamed Kamaraimba Mansaray (Photo) is alleged to have been in unlawful possession of a stun gun without licence which the prosecution alleges to be a small arm since, as alleged, it has the capacity to incapacitate and kill both human and animals, during a bye election held at Segbwema which was won by the Sierra Leone Peoples Party with the All Peoples Congress party coming second.

Mohamed Bangura who is 1st accused in the matter, is alleged to have attacked APC supporters with stones and other crude missiles and in the process allegedly destroyed the windscreen of one Mr Bah who was also allegedly wounded on his forehead by the said missiles.

Counsels for both accused persons didn’t turn up in court and no excuse was issued for their absence. Matter is being prosecuted by Senior State Counsel, Ms Umu Sumaray

Pastor Mohamed Sesay reporting from Segbwema Magistrate Court.

