President Bio calls for bolder vision for Africa’s sustainable growth based on good governance, transparency, and accountability

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 30 April 2024:

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Joins Colleague Heads of State in Kenya for the International Development Association Heads of State Summit

Speaking at the summit, President Bio highlighted the need for decisive and collaborative actions from African governments, the international community, and reliable development partners like the World Bank Group

The two-day International Development Association Heads of State summit, is focussing on key priorities for financing in Africa and championing ambitious financing replenishment that will support transformational development objectives in the region.

In his statement, President Julius Maada Bio emphasized the importance of accelerating Africa’s development through the replenishment of IDA resources. He acknowledged the challenges faced by African nations, including the impacts of COVID-19, economic vulnerabilities, political instability, climate change, and the food crisis triggered by the conflict in Ukraine.

He underscored the significance of a bolder vision for Africa’s sustainable growth, focusing on good governance, transparency, and accountability as key cornerstones for resilient institutions and conducive environments for investment and innovation.

In support of the Nairobi IDA Communiqué, President Bio reiterated the need for increased resources to drive quality, sustainable, and climate-resilient infrastructure in investments across sectors such as agriculture, energy, transport, water, sanitation, and healthcare. He also stressed the importance of empowering women and girls, improving debt management, and strengthening domestic revenue mobilization efforts.

President Bio concluded by reaffirming Sierra Leone’s commitment to people-centred development through initiatives like the “Feed Salone” programme and other strategic priorities.

The President called for substantial financial and technical support, as well as strategic partnerships to spur economic growth and alleviate extreme poverty in Sierra Leone and across the African continent. He said he remained optimistic about the ability of traditional, new, and emerging donors to support the IDA21 replenishment effort.

Speaking on behalf of the World Bank, President Ajay Banga emphasised the point that IDA had been a reliable partner in Africa’s development journey, adding that the summit represented their shared commitment to accelerating progress. He highlighted IDA’s dedication to supporting and investing in the people of Africa by streamlining processes, eliminating unnecessary rules and redundancies, and enhancing efficiency to deliver results faster.

He said he envisioned a more focused and streamlined IDA that could make a significant impact by advancing fundamental needs such as energy access and healthcare availability, maximising agricultural potential, and developing essential infrastructure and skills.

You can read President Bio’s speech here:

President Bio speaks at IDA summit in Kenya