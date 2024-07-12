President Bio re-launches his Medium-Term National Development Plan at district level

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 12 July 2024:

President Bio has re-launched his government’s Medium-Term National Development Plan (MTNDP) 2024-2030 at a ceremony held in Moyamba Town two days ago, where he assured of government’s commitment to prioritising the role of districts in the implementation of the plan.

This comes on the heels of the Mayor of Freetown – Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr launching the Freetown Job Creation Plan last week, promising to create 120,000 jobs for women and youths by 2028.

President Bio described the re-launch of his Plan as a novelty, stressing – it “opens a new chapter in our government’s desire to localise our developmental strides and place the key to the country’s sustainable economic growth and development in the hands of the people. This initiative is not just a plan but a promise to every Sierra Leonean – a promise of progress, prosperity, and a brighter future for all”.

The President noted that his government’s Medium-Term National Development (MTNDP) 2024-2030 Plan is a testament to the country’s collective ambition and his government’s unwavering commitment to sustainable development.

He said that, even though the Plan was launched in January this year, the most important stage begins now, as the government kick-starts the process of handing over ownership of the plan to the people across the 16 districts.

The President said that by popularising and decentralising ownership of the plan at district level, will provide a pathway for accelerated delivery of Sierra Leone’s ambition to become an inclusive and green middle-income country by 2038.

“Today’s launch is particularly significant as it underscores the importance of localising our development efforts. District-level popularisation ensures that every community, every district, and every citizen is actively engaged in the development process.

“Together, we will identify local priorities, mobilise resources, and steadfastly implement solutions that drive sustainable development in every corner of Sierra Leone. This is not just a plan for the government but a collective effort involving all stakeholders,” the President said.

The United Nations Resident Coordinator in Sierra Leone, Madam Seraphine Wakana, described the government’s district popularisation ownership of the plan as a step in the right direction.

Minister of Planning and Economic Development, Madam Kenyeh Ballay, thanked development partners, especially the UN family for their support for the delivery of the Plan, as well as their commitment to the implementation process. She assured that at the nationwide consultative engagement, the priorities of districts were captured and represented in the national document to ensure that no one was left behind.

Sierra Leone’s Medium-Term National Development Plan 2024–2030 seeks to have a transformative acceleration agenda for food security, human capital development, and job creation.

You can read the President’s speech here:

