Sierra Leone’s troubling legal landscape in crisis – Op ed

Alpha Amadu Jalloh: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 12 July 2024:

As the echoes of policies emanate from Tower Hill, Freetown, – place synonymous with the power and authority of Sierra Leone’s government, a growing anxiety reverberates among the populace.

Recent legislative changes and the political climate fostered by the administration of President Julius Maada Bio have sparked concerns about the future of democracy and justice in our nation. While some actions, such as the long-overdue enactment of the law banning child marriage, are commendable, others present a grave threat to the foundational principles of democracy and civil liberty.

The recent abolition of judgment by jury stands as a significant blow to the constitutional and international legal instruments that safeguard the rights of individuals to a fair trial. The decision to remove juries from the judicial process is not only regressive but also undermines the confidence of citizens in the legal system.

The right to a fair trial, as enshrined in the constitution and various international treaties to which Sierra Leone is a signatory, is an essential pillar of justice. By eliminating the jury’s role, the government has effectively concentrated judicial power in the hands of a few, eroding the checks and balances that are crucial for an equitable legal system.

This move has raised alarm bells among legal experts, human rights activists, and the public. It signals a worrying trend where the legal system appears increasingly subservient to the whims of the executive branch.

President Bio’s administration has often been accused of overreach, but this latest development is particularly concerning as it directly impacts the rights of the accused to an impartial trial.

One of the most glaring examples of this troubling trend was the incident at the New Brookfields Hotel in Freetown this week, where the police, seemingly acting under the influence of the controversially elected President of the country’s Bar Association – Tuma Jabbie, and the Bio-led government, prevented members of the Bar Association from attending a proposed Annual General Meeting.

This blatant interference not only portrays a negative image of the country but also highlights the extent to which the legal system is being manipulated to serve political interests. The legal fraternity, whose independence is paramount to the delivery of justice, is now under siege, raising questions about the extent to which the rule of law is upheld in Sierra Leone.

Moreover, while the government launches numerous projects with much fanfare, the tangible benefits of these initiatives remain elusive. The administration’s “Big Five” agenda, heavily promoted as a transformative plan for national development, has yet to deliver on its promises.

The Tumabum project, for instance, was launched with significant hype and public expenditure, yet we have not seen a single grain of rice harvested. This pattern of grand announcements followed by minimal results has become a hallmark of the Bio administration, leading to growing disillusionment among the people.

These projects, ostensibly aimed at improving the lives of ordinary Sierra Leoneans, often seem more like political theatre than genuine development efforts. The disconnect between government proclamations and the lived realities of the citizens is stark.

The lack of accountability and transparency in these ventures raises serious questions about the efficacy and intent behind such initiatives.

In the midst of these concerns, it is imperative for Sierra Leoneans to remain vigilant and vocal. The erosion of judicial independence, coupled with unfulfilled promises of development, threatens the very fabric of our society.

We must demand greater transparency and accountability from our leaders, ensuring that their actions reflect the will and best interests of the people.

The role of civil society, the media, and the international community is also crucial in this regard. By shining light on these issues, we can foster a culture of accountability and ensure that those in power are held responsible for their actions.

The international community, in particular, must not turn a blind eye to these developments. Sierra Leone’s partners and allies should use their influence to advocate for the protection of human rights and the rule of law in the country.

It is also essential for the government to heed the voices of its citizens. Engaging in genuine dialogue with diverse stakeholders, including civil society organizations, legal experts, and the general public, can help bridge the gap between government actions and public expectations.

By fostering a more inclusive and participatory approach to governance, the administration can rebuild trust and demonstrate its commitment to the principles of democracy and justice.

The anxiety stemming from Tower Hill is a reflection of deeper, systemic issues that need urgent attention. The abolition of jury trials, the manipulation of the legal system, and the hollow promises of development projects are all symptoms of a governance model that prioritizes control over collaboration and power over people.

It is time for re-evaluation of priorities and a recommitment to the values that underpin our democracy.

While the ban on child marriage is a step in the right direction, it is overshadowed by the numerous challenges facing Sierra Leone’s legal and political landscape. The concentration of power, lack of judicial independence, and failure to deliver on development promises are issues that cannot be ignored.

It is incumbent upon all Sierra Leoneans to advocate for a just and accountable government that truly serve the interests of its people. Only then can we hope to alleviate the anxiety that currently plagues our nation and build a brighter future for all.