Freetown City Council shares milestones in expanding access to clean, reliable water supply

FCC: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 27 March 2025:

The Freetown City Council (FCC) is pleased to share the progress it has made in expanding access to safe and reliable water for thousands of residents across the city. Over the past six years, FCC has led sustainable, inclusive, and community-focused water initiatives as part of the Transform Freetown agenda, prioritizing informal settlements, markets, schools, and health facilities.

In 2019, FCC took the first step by using revenue from increased market dues to install water tanks at nine major markets (including Hagan Street, Bombay, Lumley, and Portee) and to construct a borehole at Regent Square Municipal School. These initial investments laid the foundation for a much broader citywide expansion.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, FCC scaled up its efforts significantly. With support from the European Union, Solon Foundation, Concern Worldwide, and the Sierra Leonean diaspora, more than 150 rainwater harvesting systems were installed across informal settlements, markets, and Peripheral Health Units (PHUs). PHUs such as George Brook and Murray Town also benefited from new boreholes and improved plumbing, strengthening their WASH services.

In 2021, winners of the Cleanest Zone Competition, such as Jalloh Terrace, received water tanks and used prize money to build wells, showing the power of incentivized community action.

Between 2021 and 2023, FCC deepened its infrastructure investment. With funding from the EU and Concern Worldwide an additional 83 water tanks (including 32 with rainwater harvesting systems) were installed. PHUs like Grey Bush and Ross Road were upgraded to BEMONC status, complete with new water facilities.

As part of FCC’s Digital Townhall initiative, allowing residents to vote on development priorities using revenue from property rates, multiple 5,000-litre water tanks, solar-powered boreholes, and rainwater harvesting systems were installed across Wards in freetown. Key locations include Allen Town Market, Old Wharf, Samura Town, and Koya PHU.

A dedicated borehole was also built for the United Polio Brothers And Sisters Association (UPBSA) in Shell, improving water access for persons with disabilities.

The most recent and transformative phase of work is part of the Transform Freetown-Transforming Lives agenda. Supported by UNCDF and funded by the Swiss Development Cooperation through the Blue Peace Project and the UN Peace Building Fund, FCC has commenced the construction of 65 solar-powered boreholes across the city.

So far, 25 solar-powered water kiosks have been completed and are managed by women from the local communities, with oversight by FCC.

These kiosks, located in areas like Mayinkineh, Rokupa, Dworzak, Lumley, and Crab Town, now provide safe, purified water to over 75,000 residents. By offering affordable, reliable access, they not only reduce household water disputes and domestic violence but also contribute to a drop in teenage pregnancy.

Community members in Mayinkineh and Smart Farm recently shared moving testimonies on how these improvements have positively changed their lives.

Looking to the future, FCC continues to focus on evidence-based, sustainable planning. At the end of last year, a citywide water and sanitation mapping survey assessed of the existing 897 WASH facilities in Freetown to inform better infrastructure and maintenance planning.

Systems will now be put in place to ensure that water tanks do not stand empty and that faulty wells and boreholes are repaired and maintained.

In 2025, FCC will begin feasibility studies for new community-based rainwater harvesting systems in informal settlements like Moyiba, Portee/Rokupa, Dworzak, Kroobay, and Cocklebay, under the C40 Inclusive Water Resilience Accelerator Fund.

FCC also issues a strong reminder: deforestation is one of the greatest threats to long-term water security. While investments in water infrastructure grow, cutting down trees reduces groundwater recharge and undermines sustainability.

FCC calls on all Freetonians to protect our forests and safeguard our natural water sources.

“Water is life, and equitable access to clean water is at the heart of our development goals,” said Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr. “

From solar-powered kiosks to community-led water management, we are building a Freetown where water unites and empowers, rather than divides, our communities.”

It should be noted that providing pipe borne water to the residents of Freetown is the responsibility of Guma Valley Water Company under the supervision of the Ministry of Water.

FCC seeks to complement the work of these MDAs by supporting underserved communities with water access in alignment with our commitment to Transform Freetown and Transform Lives.

Watch Mayor Aki-Sawyerr speaking about these milestones: