How Sierra Leone’s ports and security institutions become entangled in Europe’s biggest narco-trafficking scandal

Mackie M. Jalloh: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 26 May 2026:

For years, Sierra Leone’s authorities dismissed allegations that the country was becoming a strategic transit hub for global cocaine syndicates. Every major seizure linked to Freetown was met with the same institutional reflex: denial, deflection, and carefully worded press statements.

But the evidence is no longer arriving in whispers, it is arriving in tonnes. Thirty tonnes, Forty tonnes. Enough cocaine to flood multiple European markets, finance armed criminal syndicates, destabilize states, and stain Sierra Leone’s international reputation for a generation.

The latest scandal centres on the Comoros-flagged cargo vessel MV Arconian, which departed Freetown on April 22, 2026, before Spanish authorities intercepted it off the coast of Western Sahara, carrying what Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska described as potentially the largest cocaine seizure in European history: 30,215 kilograms of cocaine packed into 1,279 bales worth more than €812 million.

Authorities also discovered machine guns, tactical pistols, ammunition, and 43,000 litres of fuel allegedly intended for high-speed trafficking boats.

Spanish investigators believe the vessel operated as a floating “mothership” for cocaine distribution into Europe. European authorities link the operation to the infamous Dutch Moroccan Mocro Maffia network and fugitive trafficker Jos Leijdekkers, widely known as “Bolle Jos” who is believed to be living in Sierra Leone.

Sierra Leone’s State institutions, meanwhile, insist the drugs did not leave the country. But that argument may already be collapsing under the weight of one unavoidable reality: Why are some of the world’s biggest cocaine trafficking operations repeatedly connected to Sierra Leone?

That is now the question damaging the nation internationally. And the silence surrounding it is becoming more dangerous than the allegations themselves.

A COUNTRY BECOMING A SAFE CORRIDOR?

Transnational drug cartels do not gamble billions of dollars on weak logistics. They study states carefully, they identify vulnerable ports, compromised systems, weak maritime surveillance, porous intelligence networks, politically connected fixers, corrupt facilitators, and countries where accountability is weak enough for operations to move quietly.

That is how narco networks operate globally. And that is why the people of Sierra Leone should be alarmed that European anti-narcotics agencies increasingly see the country appearing in major cocaine investigations.

The latest scandal involving the MV Arconian is not happening in isolation. In 2023, another massive cocaine shipment linked to Sierra Leone was intercepted in Europe after drugs were allegedly hidden inside palm kernel cargo.

Again, the name “Bolle Jos” surfaced. Again, Sierra Leone became associated with one of Europe’s biggest trafficking operations. Again, State institutions denied wrongdoing.

Now, another vessel departs Freetown and ends up at the centre of what Spanish officials describe as potentially the largest cocaine seizure in European maritime history.

At what point does denial become national delusion?

THE BOLLE JOS SHADOW

The most explosive aspect of this scandal is not merely the cocaine. It is the growing international belief that one of Europe’s most wanted drug kingpins has established operational comfort inside Sierra Leone.

Jos Leijdekkers is not an ordinary criminal. European prosecutors describe him as one of the central figures in the violent cocaine empire known as the Mocro Maffia, a network associated with assassinations, torture, mass trafficking, corruption, and billion-euro drug movements across Europe.

He has been convicted abroad, wanted internationally, pursued by Europol, tracked by intelligence services. Yet multiple international reports continue to link him to Sierra Leone.

According to Dutch reports, special operations to arrest him near Sierra Leonean territory were prepared and later aborted. Senior European officials reportedly engaged Sierra Leone diplomatically over the issue.

Still, Sierra Leone’s leadership continues to avoid direct public discussion of the allegations.

Why?

This question is becoming impossible to ignore. Because if foreign intelligence services can allegedly monitor the movements of Bolle Jos in West Africa, how can Sierra Leone’s own security institutions appear blind to the same networks?

THE FAILURE OF SLPHA, ONS, TOCU AND SLP

The Sierra Leone Ports and Harbours Authority (SLPHA) cannot continue hiding behind paperwork and manifests while vessels linked to Freetown keep surfacing in international cocaine investigations.

The Office of National Security (ONS) cannot continue presenting itself as a competent intelligence institution while foreign agencies appear to possess superior operational awareness inside Sierra Leone’s own maritime environment.

The Sierra Leone Police (SLP) cannot continue treating international narcotics scandals as isolated incidents detached from broader institutional vulnerabilities.

And Transnational Organised Crime Unit (TOCU) in Sierra Leone, must explain whether it truly has the independence, technical capability, surveillance infrastructure, and political freedom required to investigate transnational networks that may involve highly connected actors, because their official explanations so far are disturbingly weak.

Authorities say the ship was inspected. They say no drugs were found and CCTV footage revealed nothing suspicious. They say manifests were legitimate.

Yet the same vessel later carried cocaine worth more than €800 million, weapons, armed guards, and additional crew members unaccounted for during departure procedures.

That is not a minor discrepancy. It is a catastrophic intelligence and security failure.

QUESTIONS GOVERNMENT DOES NOT WANT ANSWERED

The government says the cocaine may have been loaded outside Sierra Leonean waters. Even if true, that defence creates even more troubling questions.

Why did the voyage reportedly take longer than expected? Why did six additional individuals reportedly appear onboard after departure? Was maritime tracking maintained after the vessel left port?

Did Sierra Leone’s authorities monitor suspicious ship-to-ship activity? Were international intelligence warnings shared beforehand?

Did authorities investigate the vessel’s ownership structure deeply enough? Who cleared the departure? Who supervised the loading operations? Which private actors handled the shipment?

Were politically connected individuals involved? And perhaps most critically, why does Sierra Leone repeatedly appear in cocaine trafficking narratives involving the same criminal ecosystem?

These are not opposition questions. These are national security questions.

INTERNATIONAL DAMAGE IS ALREADY DONE

The reputational consequences are enormous. Internationally, Sierra Leone is no longer being discussed solely as a recovering democracy or developing state. It is increasingly appearing in conversations about cocaine trafficking, maritime smuggling, organized crime, fugitive drug lords, weak governance, and institutional compromise.

This perception affects everything – foreign investments, banking relationships, shipping credibility, intelligence cooperation, tourism confidence, and diplomatic trust.

No serious investor wants to enter a country perceived internationally as vulnerable to cartel infiltration. And once a nation acquires the image of a narco-transit corridor, reversing it becomes a generational challenge.

CULTURE OF SILENCE IS DANGEROUS

What is perhaps most disturbing is the absence of urgency from Sierra Leone’s leadership. No independent inquiry. No parliamentary investigation. No public anti-corruption taskforce. No aggressive institutional audit of maritime security systems. No visible high-level accountability measures.

Instead, there is a pattern of defensive communication designed to calm headlines than confront reality.

But reality is already overtaking the narrative. Foreign agencies are making arrests. Foreign courts are issuing convictions. Foreign intelligence services are monitoring operations connected to Sierra Leone. Foreign media are publishing increasingly damaging reports.

Meanwhile, Sierra Leone’s institutions continue speaking as though carefully worded press conferences can erase international suspicion. They cannot.

Sierra Leone now faces a defining moment; either confront the allegations transparently, professionally, and aggressively; or continue drifting toward international classification as a compromised narcotics corridor.