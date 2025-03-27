US Ambassador confirms high visa refusal rates for Sierra Leoneans

Murtala Mohamed Kamara: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 27 March 2025:

The US Ambassador to Sierra Leone, Bryan D Hunt, has stated that the United States Government has serious concerns about Sierra Leoneans misusing their visas when they travel to the United States.

Ambassador Hunt explained, “15% of Sierra Leoneans who travel on tourist and business visas overstay. 35% of those who travel on student visas remain in the United States illegally.

“This cannot continue; we need to see Sierra Leoneans using their visas in accordance with US law, which means no overstaying, no working on a tourist visa, and adhering to the terms of the student visa. This is a top priority for the current US administration.”

Speaking on the 98.1 Good Morning Salone program on Friday, Ambassador Hunt mentioned that the US embassy in Freetown receives a significant number of visa applicants from Sierra Leoneans who have the intention of staying in the United States. Despite their efforts to only issue visas to those abiding by the rules, 15% of those applicants end up overstaying.

Ambassador Hunt warned, “If visa compliance does not improve, we will explore a full range of options to secure the visa process. We cannot tolerate the high visa overstay rate. Therefore, there will continue to be a high visa refusal rate for Sierra Leoneans applying for visas to the United States until the overstay rates decrease.”

He further cautioned those living illegally in the US, stating they do not have the legal right to be there and are taking jobs from legal residents.

According to Bryan Hunt, the US administration will deport illegal immigrants that are already living in the United States. He said illegal immigrants would be detained and deported. “I will strongly encourage those who are living illegally to depart now before they end up encountering folks from our immigration services because the President is very serious about the need and the instructions to have every illegal Immigrants leave the United States.”

Regarding a possible visa restriction for Sierra Leone on the New York Times list, Ambassador Hunt clarified that no policy proposal had been passed or decided upon. He urged people to obtain information from the US Government directly and emphasized that visa holders are still able to travel to the United States freely.

Ambassador Hunt also addressed other topics, including the MCC compact, which he confirmed is progressing as planned.

In response to the concerns raised by Sierra Leoneans about the high visa refusal rates, Dalton Williams told EyeWitnessNews that while the US has valid concerns, there are Sierra Leoneans who simply wish to visit family or for tourism purposes without any intention of staying in the US. He urged the US not to impose blanket refusals on all Sierra Leoneans appearing before a US consul.